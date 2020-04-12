× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In recent years, SSM Saint Mary’s Hospital-Madison has cut down on overhead notifications in hopes of creating a more peaceful, healing environment — but during the COVID-19 pandemic, two daily announcements have offered just that. Each morning and afternoon, the hospital’s chaplains broadcast a short prayer, maybe a minute or two, throughout the building.

When Sister Pam Moehring walks through the hospital’s corridors, staff sometimes stop to thank her for the prayer. This small routine is one of many changes hospitals have made to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, as chaplains like Moehring have adapted to calling instead of visiting rooms, distancing herself from patients and not being able to hold their hands.

“For some of our elders, shaking hands is such a habitual and pleasant way of greeting,” Moehring said. “It’s a very intimate way of entering into each other’s prayer. Not being able to do that has been a change. I think we’re adapting to it, and our patients understand it.”

For people who rely so heavily on bedside skills, from eye contact to a reassuring hand on a shoulder, health and safety regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have presented a need for new ways of offering support, said Kendra McIntosh, chaplain supervisor at UW Health.

To assist families who cannot visit their loved ones, UW Hospital, Saint Mary’s and UnityPoint Health-Meriter have deployed tablets and used phone or video calls to facilitate communication. At Saint Mary’s, chaplains have tried to maintain the pre-pandemic practice of contacting everyone within 48 hours of admission, simply to introduce themselves and let them know resources are available. Moehring takes advantage of clear windows in some units to see or wave at a patient while on the phone or, when she has the time, checks in with a nurse before a visit to learn more about the patient’s health conditions.

“I’m getting better at knowing how to approach a patient that I haven’t met face-to-face,” Moehring said. “We try to ask the same basic questions: how they’re doing and what we can be doing for them.”

Even letting someone know the chaplain is right outside the door can be a source of comfort, said Chelsea Cornelius, a chaplain at Meriter: “There’s something about being proximate that can be really meaningful for the patient and for us.”

COVID-19 is not only an isolating disease for patients, who are apart from friends, family and even some hospital staff, but it is also a novel and unfamiliar one. On top of the inherent grief of illness or death, the coronavirus presents an additional layer of abstraction, a concept that people cannot yet wrap their minds around, Cornelius said.

“It’s really difficult to process trauma or grief or loss when it’s not in a narrative we can understand,” Cornelius said. “What people need the most is a kind of familiarity, routine. … I consistently remind families that their loved one is in good hands, that they’re safe, and those reminders of safety and trust really do help with this coping around complicated stress and grief.”

St. Mary's Moehring added that she feels even more “keenly aware” of the pandemic’s restrictions during this time of year, packed with Passover, Easter and Ramadan. Religious holidays typically mark an increase in services, but without the ability to congregate physically, everyone — in hospitals or not — has experienced the “unifying factor” of finding new ways to participate in faith traditions, McIntosh said.

On Good Friday, Saint Mary’s broadcast a reflection from its chapel through Channel 100, the hospital’s television channel used for daily broadcasts and previously for weekly Sunday masses. Meriter also shifted from a typical Good Friday service to a “more individualized” approach, Cornelius said, including printed reflections distributed to patients.

“The way we’re connecting with our places of worship has significantly changed, whether it’s a Zoom Seder that happened (last) week or a live stream of a church service,” McIntosh said.

Beyond patient support, chaplains find themselves in new roles even among their hospital staff. Some are staggering schedules to provide blessings for doctors and nurses before their morning huddles, or to be available later into night shifts. And, like all health care workers, they are taking the necessary precautions to keep their own loved ones safe by self-isolating and immediately removing risky hospital gear.

Cornelius sees the job of chaplain as equally a privilege and responsibility, but now she said there is extra urgency to approach those callings in a new way, to “think creatively about how we offer good care.” This week, one question feels particularly relevant: “How do I talk about the Easter story right now?”

“The themes of grief and unjustified death are pertinent. They’re not faraway themes for anybody right now,” Cornelius said. “To be someone who can tell that story, a story about hope and redemption in all forms, feels like an important task of mine right now.”

