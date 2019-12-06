A group of La Follette High School students will spend the next two weeks learning about Wisconsin’s alcohol culture.
Earlier this week, 92 10th graders in the health services Personalized Pathway at the high school split up to visit community members with information in one of three areas: health, policy and business.
Groups of students went to UW Health, visited with the project coordinator of the Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project and talked with downtown businesses. Groups of three were split up, with one student learning about each area. They will work on an informational presentation about alcohol in Wisconsin over the next two weeks.
The inspiration for the “Alcohol: The Spirit of Wisconsin?” project came from various places, including books the students were reading in class with alcohol as a theme and Wisconsin Public Radio’s “High Tolerance” series from earlier this year, which detailed the history of and challenges tied to alcohol for the state.
Students visiting with Julia Sherman of the Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project spent their 45 minutes learning about targeted advertising, how local municipalities control much of the state’s policies on alcohol and statistics about how much Wisconsin drinks — and how many people die each year from related incidents.
The number of falls that lead to deaths surprised Grace Huber, who said she assumed drunk driving was the leading cause of alcohol-related deaths. She was excited to see what the economic and health members of her group learned and find out how their experiences fit together with her day.
“I learned a lot today for sure,” Grace said. “It’s nicer than being in the classroom.”
English teacher Kate Schultz said bringing the students into the community often leaves them with a stronger impression than if she simply told them the same information in her classroom.
“They have a tendency to be more receptive to perspectives they don’t hear from all the time,” Schultz said. “Those face-to-face conversations are really valuable.”
La Follette health services pathway coordinator Kris Howard said it often brings out the best in students.
“We’re finding that each time that we have our students in a situation where they’re able to talk to a person from the real world, the students really rise to the occasion,” Howard said. “We see the students thinking, interacting, asking questions, interacting with the person and with each other in ways that have a little more curiosity, depth, maturity, focus.”
LHS sophomore Adama Barrow said it makes it easier to remember when there’s an experience to go along with the lesson — like walking up part of Bascom Hill to the law building for their meeting with Sherman, where they asked pre-planned questions, a mix of general topical questions and specific ones the students came up with individually.
The unit is an opportunity to provide “curricular connections across content areas,” said Howard, as it connects the books the students read with their health class, which includes a unit about drugs and alcohol. Going out into the community for such a project began last year, when they focused on opioid use in Dane County.
“When the teachers decided to shift the focus from opioids to alcohol, it made a more authentic connection… all of it made more sense because of how our Wisconsin culture deals with alcohol,” Howard said.
For the community partners, it’s an opportunity to interact with a younger demographic and share what they see as significant information. Bridget Willey, UW Health's director of Allied Health Education and Career Pathways, said as an anchor partner with the Madison School District, it’s a “fantastic opportunity” for UW Health to share its experience working with people with addiction.
“A lot of them are experiencing the effects of these issues, whether that’s a friend or a family member, because it’s so socially prevalent and addiction is so prevalent in our society,” Willey said. “It’s incredibly important for them to hear the perspective of providers who care for patients dealing with this.”
On the economic side, Downtown Madison Inc. president Jason Ilstrup said he had a "fantastic" time explaining the balance between what is a $1.3 billion industry in Dane County and using or selling it safely and responsibly.
"This is a big industry and there are a lot of jobs in tourism and restaurants and hotels and things like that," Ilstrup said. "It was really exciting to hear their questions. It was really exciting to hear their interest in these big societal issues.”
Schultz hopes it sets up her students for important decisions ahead of them, beyond the two-week unit that will end with presentations from the groups.
“If they’re not already making decisions around such things as alcohol, they will be soon, and I think having educated perspectives … they can make better choices for themselves,” Schultz said.