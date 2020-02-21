Kurth resigns as Jefferson Middle School principal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The group expressed desires for better communication, celebrating student achievements, stemming teacher turnover and finding strong, stable leadership going forward.

“Here’s what I’m going to promise you: I am always going to be available to you,” Kelley said. “I’m always going to be visible. I’m in the classrooms, I’m in the hallways.”

Kurth's letter touched on the fallout from the BB gun incident, including accusations that she lied in a letter sent to families about the incident, which stated the district did "not have any reason to believe the student intended to harm anyone with it."

"I did not write that messaging and I did not have the opportunity to approve it before it was sent out in my name," Kurth wrote to families Friday. "I was traveling out of town to a family member's funeral on December 3, 2019, when the pellet gun issue was being addressed, and I was with family all day, including attending that funeral, on December 4, 2019."

She said she "legitimately feared for my safety" in the months that followed as someone anonymously sent her "scores of bizarre, threatening emails."

Signing the letter as the "Proud (now former) principal of Jefferson Middle School," Kurth expressed her love for the school community.

"I thank the parents and community partners who spoke the truth on my behalf," she wrote. "To the students at Jefferson, you are my heart. I miss you and want the best for you. To the staff at Jefferson who wanted to see change, I champion for you. It will happen. To those district staff who truly supported me throughout this ordeal and during those challenges that occurred in my first year, I appreciate you and will always remember you. You are on my list of heroes."

