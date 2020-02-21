Kurth resigns as Jefferson Middle School principal

Tequila Kurth has resigned as principal of Jefferson Middle School.
Kurth had gone on extended leave in January, though a letter she sent to families via the district Friday said it was related to Family Medical Leave following months of challenges at the school and her feeling threatened by an anonymous person who repeatedly emailed her.
The first semester at the school included a student bringing a BB gun to school and shooting it at another student on the bus and the leaking of that student’s disciplinary records to a local TV station.
The Madison School Board accepted her resignation in a closed session Friday. In her letter to Jefferson families, Kurth acknowledged she had become a "lightning rod" for criticism.
"I know that with time, under my leadership, Jefferson would not only survive the current turmoil but would grow to become a beacon for the District," Kurth wrote. "The question I have been struggling with is, at what cost? If the lightning-rod is gone, will the storm dissipate? How will continuing to weather this storm affect my health and safety? After careful consideration and with a heavy heart, I have tendered my resignation as Principal of Jefferson Middle School."
Former East High School and Toki Middle School principal Mary Kelley came out of retirement to take over for the rest of the school year. Kelley and assistant principal Larry Love held a meeting earlier this month to talk with parents about concerns and goals for the rest of the year.
The group expressed desires for better communication, celebrating student achievements, stemming teacher turnover and finding strong, stable leadership going forward.
“Here’s what I’m going to promise you: I am always going to be available to you,” Kelley said. “I’m always going to be visible. I’m in the classrooms, I’m in the hallways.”
Kurth's letter touched on the fallout from the BB gun incident, including accusations that she lied in a letter sent to families about the incident, which stated the district did "not have any reason to believe the student intended to harm anyone with it."
"I did not write that messaging and I did not have the opportunity to approve it before it was sent out in my name," Kurth wrote to families Friday. "I was traveling out of town to a family member's funeral on December 3, 2019, when the pellet gun issue was being addressed, and I was with family all day, including attending that funeral, on December 4, 2019."
She said she "legitimately feared for my safety" in the months that followed as someone anonymously sent her "scores of bizarre, threatening emails."
Signing the letter as the "Proud (now former) principal of Jefferson Middle School," Kurth expressed her love for the school community.
"I thank the parents and community partners who spoke the truth on my behalf," she wrote. "To the students at Jefferson, you are my heart. I miss you and want the best for you. To the staff at Jefferson who wanted to see change, I champion for you. It will happen. To those district staff who truly supported me throughout this ordeal and during those challenges that occurred in my first year, I appreciate you and will always remember you. You are on my list of heroes."
