$35K contract for police at school events turns into heated debate, protests Monday

A memo to board members from MMSD chief of school operations Karen Kepler said, "Schools have made use of the police in the past, and each school has paid for the services rendered at its own location and events."

"Having extra personnel trained to provide safety, security and crowd control during such events is important for the well-being of our students and staff," the memo stated. "An agreement with the city for the use of police officers when we cannot find enough trained personnel within our own staff gives our schools options for ensuring safety."

Vander Meulen suggested staffing the events with district staff members, but Hernandez said staff often do not want to stay late to work evening events and some security assistants have other jobs given their regular pay rate.

Hernandez emphasized the difficulty in finding staff for these events, saying they had to promise staff members seats for the recent sellout East-La Follette basketball game to get them to work for the $9 an hour pay.

“The alternative is we have to figure out another way to get people to do it,” he said. “I’m just not sure how. I don’t know how we have some of these events if we don’t have the right security.

“It’s easy to sit in an ivory tower to say (find an alternative). It’s very hard when actually living it.”

