Juan Jose Lopez, a tireless advocate for underrepresented students and the first Latino to serve on the Madison School Board, died Tuesday. He was 64.

Bombastic, puckish, and seemingly everywhere, Lopez made it his life's work to fight for not just Latino students but LGBT students, homeless students, poor students and those with disabilities. A moderate liberal, he sometimes found common cause with Madison's conservatives and briefly flirted with a run for higher office.

"Juan was a pillar," Centro Hispano said in a statement announcing his death late Tuesday. "He was vocal, honest, and fierce when he spoke up. He never backed down from advocating for real change, necessary for the betterment of Latinos."

The cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Javier Acevedo, associate director of partnerships and business engagement for the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, described Lopez as simultaneously genuine and unapologetic.

“When it was fun, we had fun,” Acevedo said of Lopez. “But when it was serious, and it was time to put on a suit and advocate, he was serious.”

Acevedo, who worked with Lopez for 14 years professionally first as a mentor in Milwaukee and later in their work together at the Latino Chamber, said Lopez' work went beyond advocating for the Latino community and included the Hmong and Black communities.

“Any community that needed a voice he was there,” Acevedo said. “He’s been an activist on so many levels.”

Lopez' public service included work as a board member of the Latino Academy of Workforce Development, the Latino Professional Association of Greater Madison and the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce. He also previously served as executive director of Briarpatch, a homeless and runaway youth center in Dane County, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County. He graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in social work.

In a statement Wednesday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called Lopez' passing "a great loss."

"He cared deeply about our children and their future and was a tireless advocate on their behalf," Parisi said in the statement. "Of all the times Juan and I interacted, he never asked for anything for himself; it was always to urge that we do more to help others. We are fortunate that Juan chose Madison as his home so many years ago. He enriched our community and provided opportunity and advancement for countless individuals."

A celebration of life is pending for Saturday in Madison, with burial in his hometown San Antonio, Texas. The Latino Chamber of Commerce is also planning a memorial event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.