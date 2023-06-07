Juan José López, a tireless advocate for underrepresented students and the first Latino to serve on the Madison School Board, died Tuesday. He was 64.

A bombastic, puckish happy warrior with an uncanny ability to show up just about anywhere, López made it his life's work to fight for not just Latino students but LGBT students, homeless students, poor students and those with disabilities. Friends and colleagues also remembered him Wednesday as a mentor and coach to community activists, elected officials and others. A moderate liberal, he sometimes found common cause with Madison's conservatives and briefly flirted with a run for higher office.

"Juan was a pillar," Centro Hispano said in a statement announcing his death late Tuesday. "He was vocal, honest, and fierce when he spoke up. He never backed down from advocating for real change, necessary for the betterment of Latinos."

The cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Javier Acevedo, associate director of partnerships and business engagement for the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, described López as simultaneously genuine and unapologetic.

“When it was fun, we had fun,” Acevedo said of López. “But when it was serious, and it was time to put on a suit and advocate, he was serious.”

Acevedo, who worked with López for 14 years professionally first as a mentor in Milwaukee and later in their work together at the Latino Chamber, said López' work went beyond advocating for the Latino community and included the Hmong and Black communities.

“Any community that needed a voice he was there,” Acevedo said. “He’s been an activist on so many levels.”

Former Madison School Board member and president Carol Carstensen, who served alongside López, described him as “somewhat of an anomaly” on the board since he didn’t have children of his own, but remembered his commitment to the Latino community. López served on the board for 12 years, from 1994 to 2006.

Although their interactions were tense at times, Carstensen said, López was easy to work with. “There were a lot of difficult personalities on the board at the time,” Carstensen said.

López also fought to hire more teachers of color, an ongoing challenge for the district.

López' public service included work as a board member of the Latino Academy of Workforce Development, the Latino Professional Association of Greater Madison and the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce. He also previously served as executive director of Briarpatch, a homeless and runaway youth center in Dane County, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County. He graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in social work.

As a school board member, Lopez was also instrumental in helping establish, and later expand, dual-language schools in Madison. Josh Forehand, principal of Nuestro Mundo Community School, a Spanish-English dual-language immersion school within the Madison School District, said Lopez’ advocacy was in part responsible for the success of the program.

Lopez later served as board president of Nuestro Mundo, Inc.

Forehand also knew Lopez personally, bonding over their shared home state of Texas and love for the Dallas Cowboys. Although the two weren’t particularly close friends, Forehand said he could always count on running into Lopez at community engagement events.

“He’s exceptionally generous, very wise and you were always left with something to think about,” Forehand said.

Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, recalled staying up until 10 p.m. the first time he and López had an in-depth discussion about the issues they were both working on.

“He could always talk so eloquently about the issue, no matter what it was,” Johnson said, noting that López also served as a coach and mentor to other advocates in the community or people starting up their own nonprofits.

“I think the community will feel the loss of a great leader,” Johnson said. “I’m pretty sure somebody will be naming something after him, mark my words.”

In a statement Wednesday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called López' passing "a great loss."

"He cared deeply about our children and their future and was a tireless advocate on their behalf," Parisi said in the statement. "Of all the times Juan and I interacted, he never asked for anything for himself; it was always to urge that we do more to help others. We are fortunate that Juan chose Madison as his home so many years ago. He enriched our community and provided opportunity and advancement for countless individuals."

A celebration of life is pending for Saturday in Madison, with burial in his hometown San Antonio, Texas. The Latino Chamber of Commerce is also planning a memorial event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.