A 12-year-old girl was arrested after an altercation with two Madison police officers at Jefferson Middle School on Wednesday morning, according to Madison Police Department public information officer Joel Despain.
The student attempted to fight with the officers, striking one in the mouth and leaving another to be treated for whiplash and shoulder injuries.
Staff at Jefferson had called police after the student came to school when she was suspended and attacked a classmate while threatening another with a fire extinguisher. Police said the student threatened others with violence as well.
"School staff did all they could, but the child remained disruptive and refused to leave the property," Despain wrote.
Despain said officers, a family member and school staff attempted to de-escalate the situation and had initially planned to only issue a citation. The student was arrested on charges of substantial battery to a law enforcement officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting and obstructing, according to the incident report.