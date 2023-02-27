The Madison School Board unanimously voted Monday night to rename Jefferson Middle School after 19th-century Black voting rights activist Ezekiel Gillespie.

A survey of about half of the school's students showed a preference to replace President Thomas Jefferson's name with writer Maya Angelou, the other finalist whittled down by an ad hoc committee in recent months. But the board ultimately decided to go with Gillespie, largely because of his role in securing voting rights for Black people in Wisconsin.

Board President Ali Muldrow acknowledged the vote of students at the school at Monday night's School Board meeting, saying that "in middle school the desire to be self-determined is pretty profound."

"To have two people who had a significant impact on Black history, to choose between them is deeply challenging," Muldrow said.

"To see young people say this is the what majority of us would like our school to be named after, is something that I wish I had more time to take into consideration than right now on the spot," Muldrow said.

Angelou, though famous and revered, does not have any direct ties to Wisconsin or Madison. That left Gillespie, a leader in Milwaukee's Black community in the late 1800s.

Born into slavery in Tennessee, Gillespie went on to secure voting rights for Black men in Wisconsin after being denied the right to vote in 1865. His case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that Black men in Wisconsin had been entitled to the right to vote since 1849, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The middle school at 101 S. Gammon Road on the city's West Side is the fourth district building to get a name change in recent years.

The third president and author of the Declaration of Independence, the legacy of Jefferson and other founding fathers has grown controversial over the years because of their racist beliefs and ownership of slaves.

Jefferson in particular fathered four children with his slave Sally Hemings.

"I'm glad that we are moving away from revering this part of American history and dealing with it with more thought and care because of how heavy that subject matter is," said board member Savion Castro.

Hemings and her son, Eston Hemings Jefferson, who is buried at Forest Hill Cemetery, were among four finalists chosen as possible options for renaming the middle school. The renaming committee eventually narrowed that list to Angelou and Gillespie.

Other name changes at district schools in recent years have included Memorial High School, which is now named after Vel Phillips, the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, win a seat on the Milwaukee City Council, become a judge in Wisconsin and get elected to statewide office.

Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary, formerly Falk Elementary, and Virginia Henderson Elementary, formerly Glendale Elementary, also were recently renamed.

The name change for Jefferson Middle School is effective at the start of the 2023-24 school year.