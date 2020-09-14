Janesville closes two schools to in-person learning after COVID-19 numbers rise

The Janesville School District announced Monday that it has temporarily closed two of its 19 school buildings to in-person learning after the emergence of "several known positive cases" of the coronavirus.
Roosevelt Elementary School and Craig High School closed at the end of the school day and will remain off-limits to students through at least Sept. 25. A district spokesman declined to say how many students at each school had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, but said as of Monday morning six students at the high school level and three students at the elementary level were positive.
"We're about a week out from the Labor Day weekend and this could be reflective of when a number of people may not have been as careful about social distancing" over the holiday, Gasper said.
The district said information on online instruction for Roosevelt and Craig students will be sent out Tuesday, and instruction will resume online on Wednesday. All district students and have district-issued devices.
While the schools are closed, school breakfasts and lunches will be available free for curbside pick-up at both schools beginning Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m Monday through Friday.
The district said it will work with the Rock County Public Health Department to determine when the schools should reopen.
The district in July decided to let parents choose whether they wanted their children to return to school online or in-person, with students in the middle and high schools given a hybrid option with elements of both.
Gasper said 30% of students were attending fully online, with the rest either going in person or on a hybrid schedule. He did not have figures for how many were online and how many were in person at Roosevelt and Craig.
As of Sept. 8, Rock County had seen 280 new cases of the coronavirus in the preceding two weeks, according to the health department. Its most recent rate of positive tests was 10.4% on Sept. 8, which was up from 4.7% two weeks before. Janesville's first day of school was Sept. 1.
