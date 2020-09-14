Janesville closes two schools to in-person learning after COVID-19 numbers rise

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Janesville School District announced Monday that it has temporarily closed two of its 19 school buildings to in-person learning after the emergence of "several known positive cases" of the coronavirus.

Roosevelt Elementary School and Craig High School closed at the end of the school day and will remain off-limits to students through at least Sept. 25. A district spokesman declined to say how many students at each school had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, but said as of Monday morning six students at the high school level and three students at the elementary level were positive.

"We're about a week out from the Labor Day weekend and this could be reflective of when a number of people may not have been as careful about social distancing" over the holiday, Gasper said.

The district said information on online instruction for Roosevelt and Craig students will be sent out Tuesday, and instruction will resume online on Wednesday. All district students and have district-issued devices.