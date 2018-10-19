By the start of the 2021-2022 school year, 12 of Madison’s middle schools will start instruction at 8:40 a.m, a stark change from the current schedule where 10 middle schools start each day at 7:35 a.m.
But before any changes take place, the school district is in the middle of a planning year, something that isn’t an easy or simple task.
“It’s very complex,” Michael Hertting, the Madison Metropolitan School District’s chief of school operations said. “There’s so many people who are impacted by the changes.”
The current planning year is also part of a long process that began in June 2016 when a group of middle school students went to the Madison School Board to ask for later start times. Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed their concern that starting school well before 8:30 a.m. didn’t provide the best outcomes for adolescents.
After several surveys were sent out to parents, the School Board approved a plan this past summer that would have several middle schools move back their start times next year. Several other middle schools would follow in the two years after that. Because of the changes at the middle school level, several late-start elementary schools will move to an early start, and one early-start elementary school will move to a late start.
Moving some elementary schools to an earlier start was necessary to still have adequate transportation for all students, according to Hertting.
The initial plan of having Madison Metro buses take middle school students to school later in the day wasn’t feasible because the bus system was already at capacity. The next plan, adding another run of yellow school buses, would have had the middle schools start at around 9:15 a.m. and end after 4 p.m., which was not popular.
Nineteen elementary schools will also have a more minor shift next year, starting either five or 10 minutes later.
Current early-start elementary schools will change from 7:45 a.m. to 7:50 a.m., and late-start schools will shift from 8:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.
“There were a lot of parents who wanted their school to go first, and not do the planning year,” Hertting said. “But we really wanted to take the time to make sure we thought about all of the different details.”
The latest survey from June showed 66 percent of staff and 67 percent of parents were likely to support the proposed start time changes.
But concerns from parents ranged from providing free transportation to more families, expanding before and after-school care, according to the June survey results.
Hertting said the district is “very close” to having the ability for parents to go on the district’s website and type-in their students’ school to find out the changes to their schedule.
But for now, the district is spending the current school year planning and communicating with parents and other groups about the upcoming changes. From coordinating different meal times with food service providers to adjusting times for after-school care and activities at places like the Goodman Center, Red Caboose Child Care Center and MSCR, Hertting said a change like this needs time to actually happen.
“We know that for some parents switching schedules suddenly can be difficult,” Hertting said. “That’s why we’re taking our time with this process so families have a chance to get ready over multiple years.”
Next school year, Crestwood, Huegel and Thoreau elementary schools will move to an early-start of 7:50 a.m while Cherokee, Jefferson and Spring Harbor middle schools will start at 8:40 a.m.
During the 2020-2021 school year, Hamilton, Toki and Wright middle schools will move to the 8:40 start time, while Chavez, Lincoln, Midvale and Olson elementary schools will start at 7:50 a.m.
And in 2021-2022, Black Hawk, O’Keeffe, Sennett, Sherman, Badger Rock and Whitehorse middle schools will move to the 8:40 a.m. start time. Elvehjem, Gompers, Lake View, Kennedy and Nuestro Mundo elementary schools will start at 7:50 a.m. Mendota Elementary School will start at 8:40 a.m.
By the end of the implementation process, 23 elementary schools will start at 7:50 a.m, and nine will start at 8:40 a.m. along with 12 middle schools.
The city’s high schools already have start times that are close to the recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, though some parents have raised the issue, according to Hertting. He doesn’t expect those start times to change anytime soon.
A massive shift in school schedules hasn’t happened since 2002, according to Hertting. But he said he hopes the planning process is worth the wait.
“We really hope to have some positive outcomes for middle school learners, from improved attendance to academic achievement, better health and better behavior,” Hertting said. “Not a lot of districts are able to or willing to go through such a big change.”