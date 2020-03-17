'It feels so final': UW extends online coursework through spring, announces leave policy

As University of Wisconsin-Madison students left town for spring break last week, they expected to be gone for a bit longer than usual to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But on Tuesday, they were forced to quickly come to terms with a new announcement: there will be no more in-person instruction this spring.
University faculty, staff and students received an email Tuesday that, to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person classes will now be suspended from March 23 through the end of the spring semester, including final exams. Chancellor Rebecca Blank, extending an initial announcement last week that took classes online through April 10, said students currently away from campus should “carefully consider whether they need to return to Madison or can continue their semester from their permanent residence.”
“I share the disappointment of students and employees who were anticipating Terrace chairs, sunny days on Bascom and all of the events that make spring special at UW-Madison,” Blank said. “This is not the semester that any of us wanted.”
As of Tuesday, 72 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus — up from 47 on Monday. State policies are developing rapidly in response, with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordering all bars and restaurants to close and banning all gatherings of 50 people or more.
UW-Madison announced its first COVID-19 case Friday after a School of Veterinary Medicine employee tested positive.
University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said in an email the decision was made based on public health guidance “from local, state and national authorities, aiming as always to keep our students, faculty and staff healthy and also to protect the broader community.”
Students who cannot return home or are unable to access alternate course delivery are allowed to remain in residence halls with limited dining services. 1,100 students currently remain in residence halls, McGlone said.
Up until this week, senior class president Lauren Sorensen had been feeling somewhat hopeful and in denial, looking forward to events like a senior gift gala in April and the final weeks of her last semester. Though commencement festivities remain a possibility, Tuesday’s announcement feels particularly decisive.
“Everyone has senioritis, where you’re thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t do class anymore. This is such a drag,’” Sorensen said. “But I’m sitting here thinking that I’m never going to sit in a college class again. I’m maybe never going to see some of my favorite professors again. It feels so final in a way I don’t think it ever has before.”
The university also implemented an employee leave policy Tuesday, creating an 80-hour leave bank for employees who are asked not to report to work but cannot perform their duties remotely or are unable to work — due to illness, caring for an ill family member or ordered to self-quarantine. Those who do not need to be physically present to perform job responsibilities are required to telecommute.
Faculty are adjusting to the changes, even within the past few days becoming more familiar with online resources for student learning and employee telecommuting, said University Committee chair Terry Warfield. Though the committee and Faculty Senate canceled their recent meetings, Warfield, a School of Business professor, said both are taking steps to plan for the remainder of the semester.
“We have to maintain decision-making and governance issues going forward,” Warfield said. “We haven’t got it all figured out, but we will, and we’re looking for ways to meet our shared governance goals in a little bit different format.”
Employees are using a variety of tools to communicate and collaborate on work remotely, McGlone said.
Warfield added that shifting coursework and assessments online will require “enhanced implementation” of tools that faculty have already been using in classrooms, Warfield said. Professors have been participating in webinars and training that, beyond logistical changes, are emphasizing the importance of proper messaging to students.
“One of the (training) elements was around communication and really encouraging faculty to communicate with their students well and often to make sure they understand that we’re tuned into them,” Warfield said. “No one expected this. Faculty certainly didn’t and students didn’t. Students didn’t sign up to do online learning.”