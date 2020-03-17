'It feels so final': UW extends online coursework through spring, announces leave policy

As University of Wisconsin-Madison students left town for spring break last week, they expected to be gone for a bit longer than usual to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But on Tuesday, they were forced to quickly come to terms with a new announcement: there will be no more in-person instruction this spring.

University faculty, staff and students received an email Tuesday that, to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person classes will now be suspended from March 23 through the end of the spring semester, including final exams. Chancellor Rebecca Blank, extending an initial announcement last week that took classes online through April 10, said students currently away from campus should “carefully consider whether they need to return to Madison or can continue their semester from their permanent residence.”

“I share the disappointment of students and employees who were anticipating Terrace chairs, sunny days on Bascom and all of the events that make spring special at UW-Madison,” Blank said. “This is not the semester that any of us wanted.”