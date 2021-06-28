Independent Madison charter school sued by former landlord

A state-authorized Madison charter school was sued Friday for breaking its contract with a former landlord and allegedly not paying tens of thousands of dollars in rent and utility bills.

Milestone Democratic School opened in August on the city's Southeast Side with the motto "by youth, for youth." It touts itself as a place where students in seventh grade through high school can create their own curriculum and have real control over school design and function.

But according to the Verona-based LLC that owns the school's former site in Fitchburg, Milestone ended its 33-month lease for that space early, failed to pay for several months' worth of occupancy and utility service, and has left the LLC, World Wide World, unable to re-lease more than a third of the space Milestone had been occupying.

World Wide World is asking a judge to declare Milestone in breach of contract and to award it what could be more than $100,000 in past and future rent and utility payments, or at least require Milestone to pay $29,948.35 for unpaid rent, utilities and damage to the property.

Sean Anderson, one of the founders of the school and now an advisor and secretary of the board of directors, said the school's attorneys were reviewing the suit and would comment later.