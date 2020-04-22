In update, MMSD staff discuss new budget, internet access and virtual attendance

The Madison Metropolitan School District will release a draft of its 2020-2021 budget online for public comment Friday, before a discussion at its next board meeting on Monday.
After beginning the planning year with an $8 million funding gap, chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said at a news conference Wednesday that the 2020-21 budget was “one of our more challenging” in past years. It will reduce staffing across schools and the district's central office, significantly change staff healthcare plans and include a base wage increase of about 1%.
“We’re proud of the budget we have put in front of us, in that it puts students first and it puts equity first,” Ruppel said. “And we know that we’re going to need to remain flexible with the board and with the public as we continue to pay attention to the state and the decisions the state might make regarding our revenue for the next school year.”
Though the Board received most of this year’s revenue despite the pandemic, Ruppel said she is more concerned about financial hits to future school years. While monitoring potential changes to state funding, such as special education, Ruppel said she does not anticipate furloughs at MMSD.
She added that this year likely won’t see many savings, as unspent dollars due to the pandemic will simply be spent later down the line.
“If we needed library books in February, we’re going to need library books in the fall,” Ruppel said. “You’re going to see a lot of those purchases happen once people get back into the building … We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on the expenditures we already had planned for 2020-2021 and any of the expenditures that were deferred from 2019.”
The School Board will approve a budget in June.
Jay Affeldt, executive director of student and staff support, said schools are continuing to use attendance as a weekly tool for measuring student contact. Last week, the second week of virtual learning, teachers and staff connected with 95.5% of students, although middle and high school students may have decreased slightly in engagement with teachers.
While summer school remains an uncertainty, MMSD hopes to hear within the next few days from the Department of Public Instruction about state aid requirements for virtual summer school. Last week, a scope statement proposed an emergency rule that would allow virtual classes to count toward instructional time for any grade level, which they currently do not for grades below 7.
Lisa Kvistad, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said the district is still considering “multiple formats” for both summer and fall.
“The one thing we are focused on the most is when we return we want to make sure we are helping students recover moving forward and that we are working together to adjust instruction to make up for some of the time that has been lost,” Kvistad said.
Staff also discussed plans to improve access to virtual learning. Chad Wiese, executive director of building services, said the district is acquiring “a decent quantity of hotspots” hopefully within the next couple weeks to allow more students to access the internet. Technical services is also considering creating free hotspot zones, such as parking lots, for families lacking internet access, he added.
“We were aware that getting devices in the hands of students was really just the first phase in making sure students had access to our teaching staff,” Wiese said. “Hotspots will ensure the possibility of getting most, if not all, of our students actually connected with a reliable and steady internet spring.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!