In update, MMSD staff discuss new budget, internet access and virtual attendance

The Madison Metropolitan School District will release a draft of its 2020-2021 budget online for public comment Friday, before a discussion at its next board meeting on Monday.

After beginning the planning year with an $8 million funding gap, chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said at a news conference Wednesday that the 2020-21 budget was “one of our more challenging” in past years. It will reduce staffing across schools and the district's central office, significantly change staff healthcare plans and include a base wage increase of about 1%.

“We’re proud of the budget we have put in front of us, in that it puts students first and it puts equity first,” Ruppel said. “And we know that we’re going to need to remain flexible with the board and with the public as we continue to pay attention to the state and the decisions the state might make regarding our revenue for the next school year.”

Though the Board received most of this year’s revenue despite the pandemic, Ruppel said she is more concerned about financial hits to future school years. While monitoring potential changes to state funding, such as special education, Ruppel said she does not anticipate furloughs at MMSD.

