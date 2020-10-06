In speech to UW faculty, Blank reveals high graduation, hiring numbers, anticipates tough budget

Though the majority of students are “doing exactly what we want them to do,” Blank said administration is continuing to take disciplinary action against students who break with health and safety protocols. She said 650 students are under investigation for conduct violations and 21 have been referred for emergency suspensions, up from 300 investigations and eight suspensions in mid-September.

UW-Madison has continued to place research at the forefront of its reopening plan. Since the start of the pandemic, Blank said there have been almost 400 COVID-related grants or grant proposals at UW-Madison, which has become “one of the national leaders” in the field.

Steve Ackerman, vice chancellor for research and graduate education, said at a University Committee meeting earlier Monday that these grants totaled over $29 million. The university also had $1.3 billion in research expenditures last fiscal year, which Ackerman said represents a slowdown but is still over 6% more than the previous year.