In-person classes down across UW System, hope for normal fall remains high

“There was zero evidence to suggest that there has been a transmission that happened associated with a class,” Danz said. “We just had such little COVID that could be directly linked to the classroom that I think most people felt like the safety measures on campus were working.”

As the university prepares for 75% in-person instruction, Danz said it is continuing the approach it has applied throughout the pandemic: “Prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said in an email that spring semester decisions were made the same way they were in the fall, on a department basis considering course details and instructors’ input. Next semester remains “an area of rapid change,” she said.

“Almost on a daily basis, we're seeing developments particularly around vaccination that will have a big influence on how UW–Madison operates this fall, both in and outside the classroom,” McGlone said.

