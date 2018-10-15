A slew of in-person absentee voting locations across Madison started accepting ballots Monday ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
Voters can now go to any Madison Public Library location or the Streets East city office, 4602 Sycamore Ave., to cast their vote before next month’s election.
While voters have been able to submit in-person absentee ballots at the city clerk’s office since Sept. 20, officials expect there to be a surge of ballots now that additional locations have opened.
“From what I’ve heard, a lot of people thought today was the first day people could vote throughout the entire city, so we expect there to be a bigger influx of absentee ballots starting to come in,” said Jim Verbick, the deputy city clerk.
Verbick said the clerk’s office had been receiving between 30 and 50 ballots each day since Sept. 20. The office also plans to post absentee vote counts on Twitter each night after collecting ballots from the various locations.
Madison set a record earlier this year for in-person absentee voting for a spring election. Verbick said it’s too early to tell if any records will be broken during the upcoming election, but that they expect to see above average turnout.
Anyone wanting to cast an absentee ballot needs to present an acceptable form of photo ID when they go to any of the open locations. Verbick said the ID does not have to have a current address, but needs to have a photo and cannot have expired prior to the previous presidential election.
Voters who are not already registered to vote can do so by providing proof of residence at any absentee voting location.
The downtown Central, Pinney and Sequoya libraries will accept ballots until Nov. 4. Alicia Ashman, Goodman South Madison, Hawthorne, Monroe Street and Meadowridge libraries will accept ballots until Nov. 3.
The Streets East city office will accept ballots until Nov. 2.
Only pre-registered voters will be able to cast in-person absentee ballots during the weekend before the election, Nov. 3 and 4.
Several more in-person absentee voting locations on the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Edgewood College campuses are set to start accepting ballots Oct. 22.
Voters can also request an absentee ballot to be delivered by email or by mail up until Nov. 2.