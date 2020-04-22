In live stream, Blank and Gard talk about navigating unprecedented disruptions at UW

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“Cancelling a basketball tournament is a first-world problem,” Gard said. “They took it really in stride … Even though we would have loved to keep playing, they had a pretty good perspective of how cruel the real world can be at times.”

Gard called this spring an “unprecedented off-season,” not only because of strong predictions for the team’s return, but also players’ inability to work out and prepare as a group. Especially for incoming freshmen, Gard said this is a critical time to learn the ropes and develop connections with older players, which is occurring on social media and Zoom.

Training is also taking place remotely, through digital conditioning plans, more personalization and a lot of bodyweight exercises.

“I don’t think our guys have shot at the park or in the driveway this much,” Gard said. “They’re going to really appreciate the nice facilities when they come back.”

But when exactly that will be remains uncertain, Blank said, although she plans to have a decision about fall semester by the end of July. Even after reopening, Blank predicted that the school may continually “change some of the ways we do business,” including more online learning or telecommuting.