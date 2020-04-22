In live stream, Blank and Gard talk about navigating unprecedented disruptions at UW

In the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s biggest priority was making sure UW-Madison finished its spring semester. As the university works to make that happen, Blank said it is taking the opportunity to tackle immediate concerns — including $100 million in losses — but also prioritize campus safety and prevention moving forward.
Blank and men’s basketball coach Greg Gard offered updates to nearly 1,000 viewers through a live stream Tuesday through the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s weekly UW Now event.
“I don’t think I necessarily needed this much experience in crisis management, but we’ve all gotten it in any case,” Blank said.
For Gard, who was named Big Ten coach of the year, this has largely entailed coming to terms with missed opportunities — like a postseason reception and proper celebration of a conference championship season. When the Big Ten and NCAA canceled their tournaments in mid-March, the men’s basketball team abruptly ended its season with a streak of eight wins and a 21-10 record.
Gard recalled the Badgers’ last game at Indiana, when he had an inkling his players would have no postseason. He told them in the locker room, “At least we picked a heck of a way to go out.”
“Cancelling a basketball tournament is a first-world problem,” Gard said. “They took it really in stride … Even though we would have loved to keep playing, they had a pretty good perspective of how cruel the real world can be at times.”
Gard called this spring an “unprecedented off-season,” not only because of strong predictions for the team’s return, but also players’ inability to work out and prepare as a group. Especially for incoming freshmen, Gard said this is a critical time to learn the ropes and develop connections with older players, which is occurring on social media and Zoom.
Training is also taking place remotely, through digital conditioning plans, more personalization and a lot of bodyweight exercises.
“I don’t think our guys have shot at the park or in the driveway this much,” Gard said. “They’re going to really appreciate the nice facilities when they come back.”
But when exactly that will be remains uncertain, Blank said, although she plans to have a decision about fall semester by the end of July. Even after reopening, Blank predicted that the school may continually “change some of the ways we do business,” including more online learning or telecommuting.
Blank has estimated the pandemic’s cost to UW-Madison at about $100 million, although she said Tuesday that this number is likely to rise. Without a full tuition collection in the fall, Blank said UW-Madison will encounter a major financial crisis.
Though the school has received a record number of applications, she said “we’re not going to know until the first week of classes how many students are going to show up,” especially if fall courses remain online. She added that economic stress will last beyond fall, including potentially permanent cuts from the state budget or increased need for financial aid.
“(Tuition) is one-time money and it’s all going to bounce back,” Blank said. “But I’m also concerned about the economic effects on families in the state and around the region who might not feel they’re gonna be able to afford to send their kids to college. We’re going to have to work on scholarship dollars to make sure access is there.”
Blank added that faculty and staff are working regularly to improve online course delivery. While in-person teaching and almost all research has been suspended, the university’s research enterprise remains active, with nearly 50 pending research proposals regarding the coronavirus, Blank said. Major construction projects are also still underway, including for the Nicholas Recreation Center and expansions to the School of Veterinary Medicine.
And though commencement was canceled early in the pandemic, Blank committed to eventually offering an in-person celebration for seniors — even as late as 2021, she said.
“It’s been a really difficult six weeks in some ways,” Blank said. “But thinking through the implications of this and trying to figure out, how do we create opportunities? How do you move higher education and UW-Madison further into the future faster because of this crisis is what we’re all trying to do.”
