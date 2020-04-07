In letter to administration, UW grad union demands maintained hourly pay, rent flexibility

“Although some of these services will be functioning at reduced capacity for the remaining six weeks of the semester, they were fully operational for the majority of the semester,” Karpus said. “All of these services still have employees that still require our support, and many have facilities related debt service which must be paid.”

In a second letter following Karpus’ response, TAA said that if hourly workers’ shifts are already budgeted for each fiscal year, “it seems strange for a not-for-profit, public institution to penny pinch at the expense of undergraduate and graduate workers.”

The letter also requests a rent moratorium for university apartments, a later May 1 deadline for course withdrawal and pass/fail course options that cover courses with graduate-level credit. UW-Madison is still refining a COVID-19 pass/fail policy, which has a later deadline and will aim to include as many courses as possible.

Trongone said that the union drafted the letter with demands that were “within the realm of the university’s control” and plans to continue remote communication to represent graduate students.

“Even the federal government passed an unprecedented spending bill,” Trongone said. “If you can’t issue a rent moratorium for families living in your apartments, if you can’t pay your hourly workers ... then what’s the last thing we’re supposed to take away from here about how you value not just your employees, but your students, too?”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.