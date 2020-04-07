In letter to administration, UW grad union demands maintained hourly pay, rent flexibility

Over 1,330 people have signed a letter from University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate students demanding improved COVID-19 policies for hourly employees, graduate-level course credits and university housing rent payments.
Addressing administrators, Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Graduate School Dean Bill Karpus, the Teaching Assistants’ Association said the union has been “flooded with messages” from students who may be unable to afford rent or groceries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pivot to online instruction and virtual Commencement will save lives, and clear and consistent communication from your offices has helped us adapt to this new world,” the letter said. “However, we are anxious about the many uncertainties that remain – and fear for our colleagues and peers who have been left behind by gaps in University policy.”
TAA co-president Sara Trongone said it is “fantastic” that graduate assistants will be paid for their appointments through spring, but she remains concerned for wage workers. In a response to the letter, Karpus said that hourly employees — both graduate and undergraduate — are exempt from the COVID-19 employee leave policy but will be granted two weeks of income continuation.
On Tuesday, the university extended income continuation for federal work-study employees through the end of the academic year.
Spokeswoman Meredith McGlone added via email that UW-Madison is encouraging supervisors to be flexible and provide any additional remote work opportunities possible. Students can also request emergency aid.
Monica Hunasikatti, a second-year master’s student, has been able to maintain her work hours at the Information School Library, doing remote projects for the same pay. She said her boss has been “as flexible as she can possibly be,” but that the administration’s response feels tone-deaf and apathetic.
Employees like Brian Gnojek, however, have not been able to arrange remote work and will receive two lump sum payments of $130 each. A doctoral student in music studies, Gnojek said working at the music school library helped earn extra cash for utilities or groceries.
“Even before the pandemic, the library would continue to run if we didn't immediately bind new books that came in, or reshelve books that are misshelved,” Gnojek said. “But it's work that helps the library run more smoothly, and more importantly provides income for student workers.”
He added that the UW System will not be providing refunds for tuition or segregated fees, which cost $725.98 per student this semester and fund “important campus services used by graduate and undergraduate students alike.”
“Although some of these services will be functioning at reduced capacity for the remaining six weeks of the semester, they were fully operational for the majority of the semester,” Karpus said. “All of these services still have employees that still require our support, and many have facilities related debt service which must be paid.”
In a second letter following Karpus’ response, TAA said that if hourly workers’ shifts are already budgeted for each fiscal year, “it seems strange for a not-for-profit, public institution to penny pinch at the expense of undergraduate and graduate workers.”
The letter also requests a rent moratorium for university apartments, a later May 1 deadline for course withdrawal and pass/fail course options that cover courses with graduate-level credit. UW-Madison is still refining a COVID-19 pass/fail policy, which has a later deadline and will aim to include as many courses as possible.
Trongone said that the union drafted the letter with demands that were “within the realm of the university’s control” and plans to continue remote communication to represent graduate students.
“Even the federal government passed an unprecedented spending bill,” Trongone said. “If you can’t issue a rent moratorium for families living in your apartments, if you can’t pay your hourly workers ... then what’s the last thing we’re supposed to take away from here about how you value not just your employees, but your students, too?”
