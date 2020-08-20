In address to UW regents, Thompson breaks down 3.5% budget increase plan

The System also plans to request an additional $1.2 billion in capital budget authority to renovate and repair facilities.

State money makes up about 17% of the UW System’s revenue, a significant decline from when Thompson was governor over two decades ago and the state picked up 33% of revenue. Since then, tuition has largely supplanted the losses, said vice president for finance Sean Nelson.

Though Thompson acknowledged his request might be “a large ask,” he cited two recent lapses that returned millions of dollars back to the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and said the budget increase will get the System “back close to even.” Last biennium, the System bore the majority of a 5% state budget cut under Evers, who announced in July that he plans an additional $250 million cut for the next budget.

Board President Drew Petersen praised the budget as “realistic, assertive and innovative,” and other regents expressed support for the financial requests.

“I like (the initiatives) very much,” Regent Scott Beightol said. “We come to these meetings and budgets with dry numbers. You gave us a vision and that’s so important.”