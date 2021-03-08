If approved, UW capital budget would allow new L&S building, Humanities demolition by 2030

The University of Wisconsin-Madison hopes to remove two residence halls, relocate 10 departments and programs and ultimately tear down the obsolete Mosse Humanities Building by 2030.
In Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-2023 biennium budget announcements last month, he approved the UW System’s request for over $88 million to demolish Davis and Bayliss residence halls and construct a new College of Letters & Sciences building. Evers’ budget items are merely recommendations and must make it through the Legislature for a final spending plan by the end of the fiscal year this summer.
The new, five-story building will house the history department and nine other ethnic studies departments and programs, including general classrooms, a large lecture hall, offices and general support spaces, according to the request. It will provide “an identity and sense of community” and encourage collaboration between departments, according to the request.
Gary Brown, director of campus planning and landscape architecture, said the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for collaborative environments that aren’t specifically designed for a single function. Many of the classrooms are considered “active learning classrooms,” meaning large, open spaces with reduced and movable furniture, increased spacing and flat floors instead of more traditionally tiered lecture halls.
The goal is to create quality “third spaces,” where people can spend time in between their work and home spaces, Brown said.
“We’re creating those kinds of spaces in our buildings that are flexible and usable,” Brown said. “They’re really important on a university campus for innovation and discovery and those happenchance meetings. A couple researchers might run into each other, introduce themselves and the next thing you know they’re doing research on a huge project together.”
The architect/engineer selection process will begin in January 2022, with bidding and construction to begin in 2025 and final completion in early 2028. To demolish Mosse by 2029 or 2030, UW-Madison must also complete projects including moving the art department out and adding new spaces to the Hamel Music Center.
Currently, 10 humanities departments are spread out across eight facilities: Mosse, 432 East Campus Mall, Bradley Memorial Building, Helen C. White Hall, Ingraham Hall, Meiklejohn House, Sterling Hall and Van Hise Hall. Consolidating them will “create operational efficiencies and opportunities that cannot exist in the current disconnected arrangements,” according to the budget.
Mosse, which opened in 1969, was cause for concern before it even opened, according to the budget. Its design was compromised due to budget problems, labor strikes and material shortages during construction, resulting in decades of poor performance and deferred maintenance that would total $70 million. Still, repairs would not resolve its “inherent building deficiencies,” according to the budget request.
The L&S project was one of 28 total capital budget requests the UW System put forth this year, totaling $1.3 billion. Alex Roe, the System’s senior associate vice president for capital planning and budget, said it is an essential step toward demolishing Mosse, which “never really functioned correctly.”
The System’s decisions are the result of a selective process that this year filtered through 185 proposals totaling about $5 billion across System campuses, Roe said. After targeting classroom settings for at least five biennia, she said this year’s budget placed greater emphasis on science and laboratory facilities.
“Our laboratories have not seen that same intensity of renovation,” Roe said. “We have a long way to go on both sides, both ensuring that our humanities and social science departments have the kind of collaboration spaces they need. … We are in no way diminishing the needs of those other kinds of programs.”