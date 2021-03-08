If approved, UW capital budget would allow new L&S building, Humanities demolition by 2030

The goal is to create quality “third spaces,” where people can spend time in between their work and home spaces, Brown said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re creating those kinds of spaces in our buildings that are flexible and usable,” Brown said. “They’re really important on a university campus for innovation and discovery and those happenchance meetings. A couple researchers might run into each other, introduce themselves and the next thing you know they’re doing research on a huge project together.”

The architect/engineer selection process will begin in January 2022, with bidding and construction to begin in 2025 and final completion in early 2028. To demolish Mosse by 2029 or 2030, UW-Madison must also complete projects including moving the art department out and adding new spaces to the Hamel Music Center.

Currently, 10 humanities departments are spread out across eight facilities: Mosse, 432 East Campus Mall, Bradley Memorial Building, Helen C. White Hall, Ingraham Hall, Meiklejohn House, Sterling Hall and Van Hise Hall. Consolidating them will “create operational efficiencies and opportunities that cannot exist in the current disconnected arrangements,” according to the budget.