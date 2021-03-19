'I am not a foreigner here': Students, activists take to Madison streets in wake of Asian shootings

Hundreds of people marched and chanted through downtown Madison on Thursday, condemning racism against Asians two days after a shooting in Georgia that left eight people, including six Asian women, dead.
The rally, organized by local activists and the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s BIPOC Coalition, started outside Madison City Hall. Brenda Yang, a Hmong woman who works at Madison East High School and the Hmong Institute, welcomed the audience, encouraging young students to resist the “model minority” Asian myth and come together across ethnic lines.
“Through my work I’ve been invited to the room. I’ve been invited to the table,” said Yang, who has lived in Madison for over 20 years. “But I’ve never felt like my voice was heard, seen or important. I always felt like token representation.”
On Tuesday, a 21-year-old white man shot employees and customers at three Asian-owned massage businesses in Cherokee County and Atlanta, two of which he frequented as a customer for sex. He has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault and is currently being held at the Cherokee County jail in Georgia.
Yang criticized the response by law enforcement officials, who have yet to label the crimes as racially motivated. They have named the Cherokee County victims, two white and two Asian: Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan and Daoyou Feng.
Korean news outlets and South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have reported that the four women killed in Atlanta were Korean, but officials have not yet confirmed their identities. Among them were Julie Park and Hyun-jeong Park Grant.
“Racism is not something new to Asians. We have felt its sting since the inception of this country,” Yang said. “So words like, ‘It was not a racial attack,’ only continue to undermine our existence and (perpetuate) the narrative that we are perpetual foreigners. I tell you: I am not a foreigner here.”
UW-Madison administrators said in a statement that they are "disheartened by the tragic loss of lives."
"Such hatred and fear connect to a long and terrible history of anti-Asian violence in this country that is unknown to most Americans," the statement said. "We mourn for the victims of last night’s attack and call on our campus community to stand in solidarity with our Asian and APIDA (Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American) communities."
The crowd marched through the streets downtown. As protest leaders chanted, “When Asian rights are under attack, what do we do?” attendees responded, “Stand up, fight back!”
They gathered at the Capitol building, where Madison Rep. Francesca Hong said the shooting was an act of racial terrorism. Hong, the state’s first Asian American representative, encouraged people to hold politicians to high standards and defended the decriminalization of sex work.
“We seem to meet here all too often. We seem to come here whenever there is tragedy and we are forever connected by grief,” said Hong, who represents the 76th district. “Call out your elected officials. Make them make a statement and make sure it’s about more than just a statement, because it’s not just about solidarity; it’s about finding solutions.”
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that they will meet with community leaders and lawmakers in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Atlanta. The same day, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives held a hearing on anti-Asian discrimination, which had been scheduled prior to the attack.
After spending much of Wednesday in tears, Tarah Stangler, a BIPOC Coalition organizer, said helping plan the rally was one way to feel like she was doing something for her community and hear from AAPI people outside her immediate organization.
“It’s not often that our voices are uplifted, that you have to hear what we have to say,” said Stangler, who is of mixed Korean descent. “Hell, we’ve been screaming about what was going to happen if we allowed the xenophobic and racist rhetoric of the previous administration to continue, and it felt like no one was listening.”
According to data released last week, nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents were reported to the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States, with women reporting 2.3 times more incidents than men. Though the increases are startling, Yang said that they are only the “tip of the iceberg” and only represent reported incidents.
“The data does not reflect the nuances and complexities of deep cultural undertones connected to the shame and silence Asian women have felt for centuries,” Yang said.
A study by California State University’s Center of Hate and Extremism found that hate crimes against Asian Americans in the country’s largest cities jumped by nearly 150% from 2019 to 2020, even as they dropped overall.
Claire Maki, a Chinese American, said that not only the aftermath of the shooting, but the entirety of the pandemic, has felt like an emotional roller coaster.
The past two days were full of anger and rage at Maki’s Asian-interest sorority house, which she said represents a wide range of Asian ethnicities and backgrounds. Though she is an adoptee, many of her sorority sisters are the children of immigrants, who may feel particularly affected by the Georgia shootings: “They came and worked so hard over here only to experience that same hate that they were trying to get away from.”
“I came from a predominantly white community, so I was never taught that being Asian was anything special,” Maki said. “Seeing a lot of people who look like me, who I can identify with, who I can share my similar stories with, is very empowering and makes all of us feel less alone."
Maki also called on UW-Madison to more vocally hold discussions and offer resources related to anti-Asian discrimination. The burden is too often on people of color, such as the BIPOC Coalition, to host rallies and gatherings, Maki said.
Activists are preparing a statement to call for stronger city and university responses, Stangler said.
“When you say there’s a history, people want to know about that history,” she responded to the university’s response. “But since you didn’t talk about it or provide any resources to learn about it, now that falls on the backs of the AAPI community to do that education. And we shouldn’t be responsible for that. This should be on the people who are trying to support us.”