'I am not a foreigner here': Students, activists take to Madison streets in wake of Asian shootings

Claire Maki, a Chinese American, said that not only the aftermath of the shooting, but the entirety of the pandemic, has felt like an emotional roller coaster.

The past two days were full of anger and rage at Maki’s Asian-interest sorority house, which she said represents a wide range of Asian ethnicities and backgrounds. Though she is an adoptee, many of her sorority sisters are the children of immigrants, who may feel particularly affected by the Georgia shootings: “They came and worked so hard over here only to experience that same hate that they were trying to get away from.”

“I came from a predominantly white community, so I was never taught that being Asian was anything special,” Maki said. “Seeing a lot of people who look like me, who I can identify with, who I can share my similar stories with, is very empowering and makes all of us feel less alone."

Maki also called on UW-Madison to more vocally hold discussions and offer resources related to anti-Asian discrimination. The burden is too often on people of color, such as the BIPOC Coalition, to host rallies and gatherings, Maki said.

Activists are preparing a statement to call for stronger city and university responses, Stangler said.

“When you say there’s a history, people want to know about that history,” she responded to the university’s response. “But since you didn’t talk about it or provide any resources to learn about it, now that falls on the backs of the AAPI community to do that education. And we shouldn’t be responsible for that. This should be on the people who are trying to support us.”

