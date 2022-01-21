Hundreds of hourly Madison schools employees likely affected by payroll system outage

Some of the Madison School District's lowest-paid hourly workers have been missing out on overtime and other types of additional compensation since mid-December after a ransomware attack on the company the district uses for payroll-management services.
Neil Rainford, the Local 60 representative for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said at least 175 of the 200 custodial and maintenance employees and at least 50 of the 100 food-service employees the union represents have likely been affected by the problems at UKG Inc., also known as Kronos.
Many of the nearly 900 special education and security assistants and other types of support staff represented by the Madison teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., are likely also affected, according to internal district emails obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal. They show the district's payroll department telling workers they will continue to get their baseline pay but won't get overtime or shift differential pay, or pay they earn when working a different district job until Kronos is up and running again.
The Massachusetts- and Florida-based Kronos has said the system should be restored by the end of this month. It provides cloud-based human resources services worldwide and became aware of the attack Dec. 11. A Kronos spokesperson on Friday declined to say how many Wisconsin employers that use its services have been affected by the system outage.
Of five large public employers in Madison — including UW-Madison and the state of Wisconsin — only the Madison schools reported seeing their employees temporarily losing out on pay while Kronos repairs its system.
Rainford said the delay "has created a hardship for many hourly district employees whose overtime, that they rely upon as part of their annual income, has not been paid since Dec. 11, 2021.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds last week said the district was still trying to get a handle on the situation. He did not respond Thursday to requests for further information about the effects of the Kronos failure and on Tuesday advised filing a public records request for information on how many employees are affected and how much pay is delayed.
The internal emails show the district was aware of the breach at Kronos in December and was letting employees know they would get their additional pay when Kronos was functioning again. LeMonds said Tuesday that the district was working on a way to get that pay out to employees earlier.
Reporter Chris Rickert's 5 favorite stories from 2021
This year provided plenty of opportunity to look more closely at how some of last year's top issues — including the pandemic, elections and race relations — continue to affect us all.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
Two people affiliated with the group have posted more than $220,000 in bail since last summer.
Chronic absenteeism among Madison middle schoolers doubled with the advent of the pandemic.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
Mothers of students targeted in violence call for better security at school.