Sue Fischer has been teaching for 33 years. But after next school year, her district, Palmyra-Eagle, might dissolve due to a lack of financial stability, which was further made unstable after district voters in April rejected an operating referendum due to a lack of enough state funding for the district.
That's why Fischer, whose district is roughly 60 miles away from Madison, decided to join a march of about 200 public education advocates over the past four days that started in Palmyra on Saturday and ended Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol. Fischer and other advocates who took part in the march, which made a stop at Madison East High School before descending upon the Capitol Square, are calling on state legislators to pass a budget that includes more of the education funding Gov. Tony Evers proposed earlier this year.
"(The budget) is affecting us more than other districts, but it's affecting schools across the state," Fischer said while making her way down East Washington Avenue. "Kids deserve proper funding. We're not asking for the Cadillac version of anything. We're just asking for kids to have the services they need."
Heather DuBois Bourenane, the executive director of the Wisconsin Public Education Network, which organized the March for Schools Our Students Deserve, said many people joined the walk in communities along the way to Madison, some for just a mile or two and others who went the entire 60-mile distance. The march had made stops in Hebron, Fort Atkinson, Deerfield, Marshfield and Sun Prairie prior to the Tuesday rally.
The march's length was symbolic to represent Evers' plan to increase state reimbursement rates to districts for special education services to 60 percent. The current reimbursement rate is near 25 percent, and would increase to just about 30 percent under a package that passed through the state's budget-writing committee last month. Republicans have argued that the spending plan they put forward provides a more realistic funding increase as opposed to the larger spending plan Evers had proposed.
"There's this false narrative that somehow we don't have enough money because there's not enough money the state can give us. And so we just take what they give us and it's a starvation budget," said Mike Jones, a Madison educator and vice president of Madison Teachers Inc. "And every year we're starved a little bit more and a little bit more. So Gov. Walker and Republicans are saying 'oh but we actually increased the number' but we know it's not meeting the number we actually need in our schools."
East High principal Mike Hernandez credited his staff as one of the best in the state, but noted that their accomplishments are being made on a "shoestring budget."
"What if we truly funded our schools the right way? What could we do? What could we do as a community?" Hernandez asked the crowd at East. "This is something I hope keeps everyone awake. There are many people down the street that don't think that. Free and public education is a right by all."
At a rally on the steps of the Capitol, more than half a dozen speakers emphasized why students in their school districts needed funding increases far more than what had been passed in the Joint Finance Committee. Many emphasized the need for more mental health support as well as additional funding for students who are English language learners.
Megan O'Halloran, member of the Milwaukee School Board, envisioned walking from Milwaukee to Madison when she saw Republicans in the Legislature reject pieces of Evers' education budget.
"Initially I thought I was going to walk alone, but one of my friends said that when you walk for public schools you never walk alone," O'Halloran said.
Two Madison School Board members, Nicki Vander Meulen and Cris Carusi, were in attendance on Tuesday afternoon, as well as former board member Anna Moffit, who's now the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Dane County. Moffit said increasing funding for districts to help students dealing with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues must be a priority as the state.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who said her parents are public school teachers, also spoke at the rally. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes made an appearance at a lunch held at East prior to the march continuing to the Capitol.
The state Legislature is voting this week on the state budget.