How can UW and students benefit from second stimulus bill?

Colleges and universities will receive about $23 billion under a new federal stimulus bill. Some significant measures in the bill intend to make it easier for millions of low-income students to apply for federal financial assistance.
Congress passed a $900 billion stimulus package Monday that allocated significantly more money to higher education than it did in its first relief bill in April. The CARES Act, which was over twice as large, distributed only $14 billion to colleges and universities.
It is not yet clear how much the University of Wisconsin System will receive. The CARES Act required that universities allocate half of the money to pandemic costs and half to direct student emergency aid, but these provisions may change under the new bill.
“The UW System has faced extraordinary financial challenges during this pandemic while successfully providing students an on-campus experience, including increased costs, significant state budget reductions and employee furloughs,” interim UW System President Tommy Thompson said in a Tuesday news release. “We are appreciative of these federal funds to help make up for the net $257 million loss so far in this year alone.”
Still, many higher education leaders criticized the aid as not nearly enough.
Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, called the compromise “disappointing” and “wholly inadequate” in a news release Monday, saying at least another $120 billion in relief would be necessary to begin addressing the pandemic’s toll on colleges and universities.
“The money provided in this bill will provide some limited relief, which is welcome news to struggling students and institutions,” Mitchell said. “But it is not going to be nearly enough in the long run or even the medium term.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison received about $94 million under the CARES Act. It has estimated about $50 million in extra costs related to the pandemic, including testing, personal protective equipment and contact tracing, university spokesman Greg Bump said in an email.
UW-Madison is still parsing through the details, Bump said, and it is possible some of the funds may go toward the Safer Badgers testing program.
Beyond direct relief, the bill will benefit low-income students by simplifying the application process for financial aid. The notoriously long and complicated Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form will be reduced from 108 to 36 questions.
It will also make more students eligible for the Pell grant, a need-based assistance program. Not only does the bill change the gross income necessary for eligibility, but it also restores eligibility for formerly incarcerated students, students who have been defrauded by their colleges and students convicted of drug-related offenses.
“We welcome these provisions as positive steps toward ensuring affordability and accessibility for more Wisconsin students,” Bump said.
Nationally, the changes will make about 555,000 students more eligible for the grant, and 1.7 million more eligible for the maximum award, according to the New York Times.