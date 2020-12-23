How can UW and students benefit from second stimulus bill?

Colleges and universities will receive about $23 billion under a new federal stimulus bill. Some significant measures in the bill intend to make it easier for millions of low-income students to apply for federal financial assistance.

Congress passed a $900 billion stimulus package Monday that allocated significantly more money to higher education than it did in its first relief bill in April. The CARES Act, which was over twice as large, distributed only $14 billion to colleges and universities.

It is not yet clear how much the University of Wisconsin System will receive. The CARES Act required that universities allocate half of the money to pandemic costs and half to direct student emergency aid, but these provisions may change under the new bill.

“The UW System has faced extraordinary financial challenges during this pandemic while successfully providing students an on-campus experience, including increased costs, significant state budget reductions and employee furloughs,” interim UW System President Tommy Thompson said in a Tuesday news release. “We are appreciative of these federal funds to help make up for the net $257 million loss so far in this year alone.”

Still, many higher education leaders criticized the aid as not nearly enough.