Here's how to watch Wisconsin speller Maya Jadhav in the national bee

Maya Jean Jadhav, four-time Wisconsin Spelling Bee champion, is competing in the quarterfinals of the National Spelling Bee on Wednesday, which runs from 7 a.m. until noon.

This is Jadhav’s fourth time at the national spelling bee. One other speller has been there four times, and one has been to the national bee five times. The spellers range from 7 to 15 years old.

The eighth-grader from Vishva Home School in Fitchburg correctly spelled frazil and purloined on Tuesday, and identified the definition of carpal (pertaining to the wrist) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Maya Jadhav, 13, from Fitchburg, competes Tuesday during the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Md.

Jadhav, 13, previously competed in 2018 (tied for 42nd place), 2019 (tied for 41st place), and 2021 (tied for 12th place). There was no national bee in 2020.

Spelling isn’t Jadhav’s only focus. She’ll be competing in the Mathcounts National Competition - also in Washington – and she enjoys swimming, piano, oboe and reading.

She has been to all continents except Antarctica.

Badger State Spelling Bee champion Maya Jadhav of Fitchburg will be making her fourth trip to the National Spelling Bee this week.

How to watch the spelling bee

The spelling been moved from ESPN to ION this year. You can watch the semifinals Wednesday and the finals Thursday on ION. Both start at 7 p.m.

ION Plus and Bounce XL are also streaming all rounds of the spelling bee. Those apps are available on many Smart TVs and streaming devices such as Roku.

Jadhav is speller No. 208.

