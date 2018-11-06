The Huegel Elementary parent group HAPPEN — Huegel African American Parent Power Engagement Network — almost decided to cancel their monthly dinner and activities because it landed on Election Day.
But organizers then saw an opportunity with their scheduling conflict and decided they could turn their monthly meeting into a get-out-the-vote event.
“This is the first time we’ve had voting as a theme for our get-togethers,” said Iris Patterson, a fourth-grade teacher at Huegel who helped organize Tuesday night’s event. “We got creative.”
Students who attended the event with their families got a chance to learn about the importance of voting by having a mock polling booth. They even got a sticker that said “Future voter” after casting their ballot.
With dinner provided by Texas Roadhouse and free cab rides offered to parents to get to polling places, families could get acclimated to the voting process while interacting with their community.
The November HAPPEN event also kept kids occupied by offering free haircuts and nail painting. One station included a display dubbed “Black Wall Street” which sought to show students the history of black-owned businesses in the United States.
HAPPEN, founded at Huegel in 2013, was modeled after a similar parent group for black and Hmong parents which found success at Lincoln Elementary School, according to Rachelle Stone, another fourth-grade teacher at Huegel who helps run the group.
“There’s a need within the school district for parent groups of color,” Stone said. “It’s really important that we have our black families, especially when we talk about black excellence, that we have spaces for their voices to be heard.”
That sentiment was echoed by Felix Giboney, a parent of three black students who had high praise for HAPPEN.
“For me, it’s another opportunity to lend a hand,” Giboney said. “I come to these meetings not just for my kids, but to be another face for other kids.”
While several schools across the district have parent groups similar to HAPPEN, they’re not in every school yet.
“I think the teachers that are involved in HAPPEN are amazing, and more schools need teachers like them,” Giboney said. “All schools in the Madison School District could use one. And if anyone wants to see a blueprint of how to start a black parent group, we’re more than happy to help them.”