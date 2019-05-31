Congratulations to the Class of 2019. While some area high schools have already held commencement ceremonies, most plan to recognize graduates over the first two weekends in June. Here’s a list of upcoming ceremonies.

Abundant Life Christian School

When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, City Church

Valedictorian: Andrew Zierath

Salutatorian: Lauren Olsen

Student speakers: Andrew Zierath

Belleville High School

When, where: 1 p.m. June 9, Belleville Auditorium

Valedictorian: Kori Rogers

Salutatorian: Luke Kelly

Student speakers: Kori Rogers, Luke Kelly

DeForest High School

When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, DeForest Gymnasium

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: Cassidy Schnell, Sarah Stouffer-Lerch, Travis Nelson, Katelyn Buchda, Ashley Cass, Brynn Freitag

Deerfield High School

When, where: 1 p.m. June 9, Deerfield High School

Valedictorian: Ashley Jacobs

Salutatorian: Jacey Sewell

Student speakers: Amanda Farnsworth, Robbie Bullis

East High School

When, where: 5 p.m. June 14, Kohl Center

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: None

Edgewood High School

When, where: Ceremony was held May 17

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: None

La Follette High School

When, where: 7:30 p.m. June 14, Kohl Center

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: Eduardo Castillo, Dija Manly, Grace Reynolds

Madison Country Day School

When, where: Ceremony was held May 24

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: None

Marshall High School

When, where: 1 p.m. June 8, Marshall High School

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: Claire Huggett, Bailey Neuberger, Van Schroeder, Joshua Wehking

McFarland High School

When, where: 1 p.m. June 9, McFarland High School

Valedictorian: Leah Russell

Salutatorian: Nora Briddell

Student speakers: Leah Russell, Nora Briddell

Memorial High School

When, where: 10 a.m. June 15, Kohl Center

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: Joanne Paula Martinez, Stephanie Salgado, Nicolas Bell, Tatiyana Benson, Riva Shrestha

Middleton High School

When, where: 2 p.m. Sunday, Alliant Energy Center

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: Clara Nemr, David Wittingham, Blake Zillner, Grace Madigan

Monona Grove High School

When, where: 1 p.m. Sunday, Monona Community Center

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: None

Mount Horeb High School

Where, when: Ceremony was held May 19

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: None

Oregon High School

When, where: 1 p.m. June 9, Oregon High School

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: None

Shabazz City High School

When, where: 6 p.m. June 11, Shabazz City High School

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: None

St. Ambrose Academy

Where, when: Ceremony was held May 26

Valedictorian: Brianna Moreland

Student speakers: None

Stoughton High School

When, where: 1 p.m. Sunday, Stoughton High School

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: Luke Geister-Jones, Emma Griling, Collin Ace

Sun Prairie High School

When, where: 6 p.m. June 14, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: None

Verona Area High School

When, where: 1 p.m. June 9, Epic 

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: Michael Fischer, Nicole Phelps

Waunakee High School

When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, at WHS Field House

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: Nicholas Hanes, Hanna Russell, Jarrett Wulf, Riley Collins, Jenna Grade

West High School

When, where: 1 p.m. June 15, Kohl Center

Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.

Student speakers: Hugh Gabriel, Savannah Montgomery, Denny Love

Wisconsin Heights High School

When, where: 1 p.m. Sunday, Wisconsin Heights High School

Valedictorian: Matthew Trager

Salutatorian: Clayton Caminiti

Student speaker: Karsten Flogel

— Compiled by Bashir Aden, State Journal

