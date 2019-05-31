Congratulations to the Class of 2019. While some area high schools have already held commencement ceremonies, most plan to recognize graduates over the first two weekends in June. Here’s a list of upcoming ceremonies.
Abundant Life Christian School
When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, City Church
Valedictorian: Andrew Zierath
Salutatorian: Lauren Olsen
Student speakers: Andrew Zierath
Belleville High School
When, where: 1 p.m. June 9, Belleville Auditorium
Valedictorian: Kori Rogers
Salutatorian: Luke Kelly
Student speakers: Kori Rogers, Luke Kelly
DeForest High School
When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, DeForest Gymnasium
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: Cassidy Schnell, Sarah Stouffer-Lerch, Travis Nelson, Katelyn Buchda, Ashley Cass, Brynn Freitag
Deerfield High School
When, where: 1 p.m. June 9, Deerfield High School
Valedictorian: Ashley Jacobs
Salutatorian: Jacey Sewell
Student speakers: Amanda Farnsworth, Robbie Bullis
East High School
When, where: 5 p.m. June 14, Kohl Center
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: None
Edgewood High School
When, where: Ceremony was held May 17
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: None
La Follette High School
When, where: 7:30 p.m. June 14, Kohl Center
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: Eduardo Castillo, Dija Manly, Grace Reynolds
Madison Country Day School
When, where: Ceremony was held May 24
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: None
Marshall High School
When, where: 1 p.m. June 8, Marshall High School
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: Claire Huggett, Bailey Neuberger, Van Schroeder, Joshua Wehking
McFarland High School
When, where: 1 p.m. June 9, McFarland High School
Valedictorian: Leah Russell
Salutatorian: Nora Briddell
Student speakers: Leah Russell, Nora Briddell
Memorial High School
When, where: 10 a.m. June 15, Kohl Center
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: Joanne Paula Martinez, Stephanie Salgado, Nicolas Bell, Tatiyana Benson, Riva Shrestha
Middleton High School
When, where: 2 p.m. Sunday, Alliant Energy Center
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: Clara Nemr, David Wittingham, Blake Zillner, Grace Madigan
Monona Grove High School
When, where: 1 p.m. Sunday, Monona Community Center
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: None
Mount Horeb High School
Where, when: Ceremony was held May 19
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: None
Oregon High School
When, where: 1 p.m. June 9, Oregon High School
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: None
Shabazz City High School
When, where: 6 p.m. June 11, Shabazz City High School
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: None
St. Ambrose Academy
Where, when: Ceremony was held May 26
Valedictorian: Brianna Moreland
Student speakers: None
Stoughton High School
When, where: 1 p.m. Sunday, Stoughton High School
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: Luke Geister-Jones, Emma Griling, Collin Ace
Sun Prairie High School
When, where: 6 p.m. June 14, Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: None
Verona Area High School
When, where: 1 p.m. June 9, Epic
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: Michael Fischer, Nicole Phelps
Waunakee High School
When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, at WHS Field House
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: Nicholas Hanes, Hanna Russell, Jarrett Wulf, Riley Collins, Jenna Grade
West High School
When, where: 1 p.m. June 15, Kohl Center
Valedictorian, salutatorian: The school does not recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
Student speakers: Hugh Gabriel, Savannah Montgomery, Denny Love
Wisconsin Heights High School
When, where: 1 p.m. Sunday, Wisconsin Heights High School
Valedictorian: Matthew Trager
Salutatorian: Clayton Caminiti
Student speaker: Karsten Flogel
— Compiled by Bashir Aden, State Journal