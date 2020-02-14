Gomez Schmidt outpaces School Board Seat 6 challengers in fundraising ahead of primary

Christina Gomez Schmidt has raised more money for her Madison School Board campaign than the other two candidates combined.
According to the pre-primary campaign finance reports filed with the city of Madison clerk’s office Feb. 10, Gomez Schmidt has received $11,606 in contributions — including a $3,000 loan from herself and a donation of the maximum $4,526 from a local attorney.
The other two candidates for Seat 6, in which incumbent Kate Toews is not running for re-election, are Maia Pearson and Karen Ball. Pearson had received $3,351 in contributions and Ball $2,659.65 at the time of the report filing.
The largest donation Pearson received was for $250, while Ball’s form does not list individual amounts. Gomez Schmidt also received 10, $10 anonymous donations on Jan. 30, according to the report.
Gomez Schmidt had also spent the most money as of Feb. 10, with $3,388.92 in campaign expenditures. More than $1,000 of that went toward campaign signs and another $1,000 to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for data.
Ball spent the second-most, with $1,476.67 of her total $1,704.79 in expenditures going toward yard signs.
Pearson had spent just $376.18, most of which went toward her campaign website and literature.
Gomez Schmidt also received an endorsement from Toews this week, while Pearson has received endorsements from current School Board members Ali Muldrow, Ananda Mirilli and Savion Castro.
