Gomez Schmidt outpaces School Board Seat 6 challengers in fundraising ahead of primary

Christina Gomez Schmidt has raised more money for her Madison School Board campaign than the other two candidates combined.

According to the pre-primary campaign finance reports filed with the city of Madison clerk’s office Feb. 10, Gomez Schmidt has received $11,606 in contributions — including a $3,000 loan from herself and a donation of the maximum $4,526 from a local attorney.

The other two candidates for Seat 6, in which incumbent Kate Toews is not running for re-election, are Maia Pearson and Karen Ball. Pearson had received $3,351 in contributions and Ball $2,659.65 at the time of the report filing.

The largest donation Pearson received was for $250, while Ball’s form does not list individual amounts. Gomez Schmidt also received 10, $10 anonymous donations on Jan. 30, according to the report.