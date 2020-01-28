Glendale Elementary will be renamed for Virginia Henderson

Henderson was “on a first name basis” with Martin Luther King, Jr., while they both were at Boston University in the mid-1950s, according to a 1997 Cap Times story on her retirement. As she prepared to retire, she said she enjoyed her time in the district.

“I'm grateful to have served the school district and the many fine families, educators and children I've been fortunate to work with,” she said.

Interim superintendent Jane Belmore said during the Jan. 13 Operations Work Group meeting when the proposal was discussed that the cost “would be minimal” compared to renaming a high school, which would have more signage and uniforms that would need to be replaced.

School Board members said before voting they appreciated the community-led effort.

"It’s been really inspiring to see our community come together to champion the legacy of someone who gave so much of their life to our schools and our students," Ali Muldrow said. "I am proud to be part of the board that gets to make this decision.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.