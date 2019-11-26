A former Glendale Elementary School psychologist who died earlier this year could soon have her name memorialized on the building where she spent 15 years working.
The Madison School Board received a proposal to rename Glendale in honor of Dr. Virginia Henderson, who worked for the school from 1976 to 1991. She then worked as the special assistant to the superintendent for equity and diversity at central office until she retired in 1997, according to a news release announcing the proposal.
“During this time Dr. Henderson also created the African American Ethnic Academy to recognize the capacity for excellence in African American children, build their self-esteem and increase their educational opportunities,” the release states.
Henderson died in April.
District policy on renaming buildings requires a minimum 30-day public comment period, which has begun and will continue into January and possibly February. Comments can be made online or at board meetings.
Board president Gloria Reyes will appoint a citizens naming committee of 12 members to discuss the proposal.
A decision on the name could be made in January or February, depending on how many renaming proposals the committee has to consider, according to the release. The recommended name will be discussed at a School Board meeting at least two weeks before the board makes a final decision, the release states.
Henderson continued as a diversity consultant with the district following her retirement, according to the release, “working to eliminate racial disparities.”
“She dedicated her work to all children but she had a high commitment to students of color and students with special needs,” the release states.
According to a Cap Times story on her retirement in 1997, Henderson was “on a first name basis” with Martin Luther King, Jr., while she studied at Boston University, where King was a doctoral student in the mid-1950s. She said at the time she enjoyed her time in the district.
“I'm grateful to have served the school district and the many fine families, educators and children I've been fortunate to work with,” she said.