Madison East High School began a campaign last week to cover the remaining costs of renovations to the school's field h ouse later this summer, which would provide more capacity and ability to host a variety of events.
The redesign of the Milton McPike Field House is part of the school's long-term plan for updates to the school, and follows the 2017 renovation of the school's auditorium.
An anonymous donor provided the school with a $1 million gift to help renovate the Field House, according to renovation campaign committee chair Tony Arneson. That gift spurred other gifts from alumni and some funding from the Madison School District, leaving the current fund level at about $2.9 million. The committee is hoping to raise about $250,000 more to reach the estimated project total of $3.2 million.
The Madison School Board approved in March 2018 a plan to allocate district funds to help the renovation effort.
On May 20, the board voted to award a bid contract to J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., to do the renovations. The bid included the $1 million anonymous donation, $92,000 in additional donations and $1.7 million from the district's 2019-20 building services maintenance fund. The bid's total amount was $2.8 million. Construction will likely start once the school year winds down, according to fundraising organizers.
"This is something really tangible to raise money for, so it's a perfect way for people to get involved," said Arneson, a graduate of East and the parent of a graduate. "It started with this anonymous donor, and I think quite frankly when people learn about Principal Mike (Hernandez) and what his message is, people want to support it."
The nearly 50-year-old building was named after the late principal Milt McPike in 2002 and would retain that name after the renovation is complete.
Committee members provided praise for Hernandez, East's principal, for being dedicated to bringing East High School to the community. Organizers of the fundraisers said that the updates to the Field House do just that.
"It's more than just a place to play basketball," Arneson said. "(Hernandez) envisions having all youth sports come and use this facility, and any type of community organization or groups that want to use it can do so, whether they're at a young age or an older community member."
Providing a place that people feel comfortable going to can help potentially keep students in the East High community, according to Arneson.
"From the beginning, Mike's always said he wants East High to be the hub of the East side where people felt comfortable coming to, "Arneson said. "If young people feel comfortable here, maybe they'll want to satay instead of going to Edgewood or Monona Grove High School because they feel like they don't know the school."
The capacity of the facility will increase to 2,500 under the renovations, and would allow the school to be able to host regional events for the WIAA. The current field house and spectator gym, where many varsity athletic events are currently played, don't have much bleacher space. At current basketball games, for example, students often stand in the hallways and have a one-in, one-out policy.
The renovations would add a new front door to East, as well as provide restrooms for sporting events and move athletic events from the spectator gym to the Field House.
"For the first time, East High School will have a place where all of its students can gather in one place," John Duffy, an East High parent who has worked with the fundraising team, said. "The project is a relatively small investment, but will have a huge impact because it flip-flops the purposes of the Field House and the spectator gym.
The fundraising effort is being coordinated through the Foundation for Madison's Public Schools. The project comes as the district eyes additional facilities upgrades across the city. Those upgrades could end up on the November 2020 ballot as a referendum that could cost up to $280 million.