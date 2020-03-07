Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture school might stay open

The foundation was made aware of the option in January but was not interested, Schweiker said. But he said the plan has become more concrete.

Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the foundation, wrote in a Jan. 31 blog post that the school was focused on a “financially speculative program to try to save the School, offering hopeful dreams as an alternative to a concrete path to a sustainable future.”

Since then, alumni of the school have also pledged to raise money for it, Schweiker said, with a goal of $500,000 by the end of April. Current students also started a change.org petition to keep the school open, which has garnered 10,000 signatures.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schweiker said he hopes the public outcry of support for the school after the closure announcement will help bring the foundation back to the negotiating table. He views the alumni fundraiser and the China program as a “game changer.”

The blame game

The decision to close came after the school and foundation couldn’t come to an agreement on how to stay in operation. The two entities disagree over which is to blame for the January closure decision.