Former state superintendent starts new job with Madison schools

A former state school superintendent is stepping into a new position with the Madison School District's leadership team, the District said Wednesday.
Carolyn Stanford Taylor will serve as the District's Interim Assistant Superintendent for Engagement, Diversity, Equity and inclusion, a position geared toward beating back bias and discrimination in the District.
Stanford Taylor was appointed the head of the Department of Public Instruction in January 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers, who previously held the position before winning the governor's office the previous year. Stanford Taylor's tenure in the role ended in July after she declined to seek reelection.
"I have great love for the District and community,” Stanford Taylor said in a statement.
“Although there are many challenges we face as a school community, Superintendent (Carlton) Jenkins and the MMSD leadership team have put the district on an exciting course of change," she said.
Stanford Taylor previously worked in Madison schools for 21 years as a teacher, principal and district administrator before joining the superintendent's office in 2001.
Her new position will "focus on developing targeted strategies aimed to disrupt societal and historical inequities, and creating learning environments unimpeded by bias or discrimination," the District said.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins hailed Stanford Taylor's return to the District, calling her one of "the most experienced, knowledgeable and accomplished educators in Wisconsin and the country."
"We are thrilled to have her come home to MMSD, and are looking forward to her leadership in this very important role," Jenkins said.
Lucas Robinson's 5 favorite stories of the year
While I only started at the State Journal as a breaking news reporter in August, my four short months here haven't lacked exhilarating stories and in-depth dives into the community.
My very first day on the job the United States pulled out of Afghanistan. Though naturally I didn't expect it, the ripple effect of that withdrawal colored my reporting at the State Journal more than anything else.
I've highlighted two stories regarding Afghanistan for this collection. The first is a story my colleague Emily Hamer and I wrote about conditions faced by Afghans at Fort McCoy, the U.S. Army base in Sparta that has housed nearly 13,000 refugees since the withdrawal.
The second is a profile of local Afghan War veterans (also written by Emily and me) and their reflections on the twenty year conflict's legacy. That story ran on Veterans Day.
The rest of my reporting in Madison has bounced from features, spot news and crime stories.
My recent profile of the Latino residents on the city's North Side is likely my favorite story of the year. I made it a personal priority to help cover the city's Latino community when I arrived in Madison. I hope this portrait of sluggish economic development on the North Side is one of many stories to come.
Another story I enjoyed covering was the "commencement ceremony" thrown for the Class of 2020 in September. Over a year delayed, that event was my first time at Camp Randall and really reminded me of how much tradition young people were denied throughout the pandemic.
Finally, I included my coverage (with an assist from Kelly Meyerhofer) of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. It was hard to know what the trial exactly meant for Madison. But activists at Penn Park that night felt there was a double standard between Rittenhouse's ordeal and how the Madison Police Department had responded to incidents involving Black teenagers in the weeks before the verdict.