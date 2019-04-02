With the election of Cris Carusi, Ali Muldrow and Ananda Mirilli, all seven Madison School Board seats will be held by women for the first time.
Carusi, Muldrow and Mirilli emerged victorious in their respective elections Tuesday for seats 3, 4 and 5 on the School Board. All three will hold seats currently held by men — Dean Loumos, James Howard and TJ Mertz.
In a district where roughly 58 percent of students are nonwhite, the addition of Mirilli and Muldrow puts the board at three people of color. Gloria Reyes, who holds Seat 1, became the first Latina member of the School Board last year.
Here's what happened in each election.
Seat 3: Public education advocate Cris Carusi tops independent charter school founder Kaleem Caire
Though the results were narrower than their primary matchup, Cris Carusi, a public education advocate and UW-Madison research director edged out One City Schools founder Kaleem Caire by just over four percentage points. Carusi received 51.9 percent of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting, while Caire received 47.6 percent.
The Seat 3 election pitted Caire, whose One City Schools is an independent charter school against Carusi, a staunch opponent to voucher schools and independent charters who has called for dismantling the state office that approved the school.
Caire has called for a focus on early childhood education in MMSD. One City Schools is one of Wisconsin’s first 4K and kindergarten charter options authorized by the University of Wisconsin’s Office of Educational Opportunity.
Caire ran nearly eight years after the Madison School Board rejected his proposal for another charter school, Madison Preparatory Academy on a 5-2 vote. The school, which he had proposed while he was CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison in 2011, originally would have been a school for black boys in sixth through 12th grades.
He first ran for Seat 4 on the School Board in 1998, where he received 45 percent of the vote in a loss to Ray Allen.
Carusi, who has touted her many years of attending School Board meetings and being a grassroots organizer, has staunchly opposed voucher schools and independent charter schools like One City. Her opposition to independent charter and voucher schools scored her the endorsement of Madison Teachers Inc., the local teachers union.
Seat 4: Ali Muldrow cruises to victory against David Blaska
Ali Muldrow, the co-executive director of the Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools, won the Seat 4 election which pitted her against former Dane County Board member David Blaska. Muldrow received 69.3 percent of the vote to Blaska's 30.1 percent, with all precincts reporting.
Muldrow entered Tuesday as the heavy favorite, having received more votes than any other School Board candidate in the Feb. 19 primary and posting the top fundraising numbers last week. She first ran unsuccessfully for School Board in 2017. Muldrow and Seat 5 candidate Ananda Mirilli have run parallel campaigns, endorsing each other and often holding joint fundraising events and other campaign events.
For Blaska, the race was an uphill battle in the heavily liberal Madison. Blaska, a frequent blogger and political conservative, built his campaign by focusing primarily on student behavior issues and called for the continuation of a contract between the city and school district that keeps a police officer in the four conventional high schools. Blaska's campaign slogan of "because safer schools = a safer community," has hammered down his message that the string of crimes around the city involving juveniles are directly related to behavior issues that aren't being handled by the Madison School District. His message, while not enough to win the general election, got him through the Feb. 19 primary that had narrowed the field for this race from four candidates to two.
Seat 5: Ananda Mirilli defeats incumbent TJ Mertz
Department of Public Instruction equity consultant Ananda Mirilli won the Seat 4 election over incumbent School Board member TJ Mertz. Mirilli finished with more than 38,000 votes, capturing 57.6 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting. Mertz finished with more than 27,000 votes, which was 41.8 percent of votes cast.
Mirilli and Muldrow held a combined election night watch party on Tuesday night at the Robina Courtyard.
Mirilli, a single mother who was born in Brazil, has said her experience at DPI and MMSD has made her the best candidate to help prioritize efforts to eliminate the stark racial achievement gap. She's vowed to work more collaboratively with Superintendent Jen Cheatham and the other six members on the School Board.
The election marks the end of a six-year stay on the School Board for Mertz, who focused his re-election campaign on his work to make the district and School Board more transparent and accountable. He's called on the School Board to have more than the two regular committees it has in order to allow more work to be done in public view instead of behind closed doors at the Doyle Administration Building.
Mertz's frequent calls for transparency have often left him on his own during School Board meetings.