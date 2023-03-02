Four youth, including one from Madison, will compete Wednesday at Madison's Overture Center in the Bolz Young Artist Competition, better known as "The Final Forte."

The contestants — two cellists, a violinist and a pianist — will perform with the Madison Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public but audience members must register in advance at madisonsymphony.org/finalforte.

Sophia Jiang, the pianist and a junior at Madison's Vel Phillips Memorial High School, will perform the second and third movements of Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor.

Also performing are violinist Arisa Okamoto, of Brookfield, and cellists Lucy Wu and Amelia Zitoun, both of whom study in Chicago.

The performances will be carried live on PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio.

