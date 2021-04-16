Family wants donation to UW tennis program returned, claiming it was misused

Coyle said the Marion Lou Coyle Trust donated to the UW Foundation, UW-Madison’s official, private fundraising and gift-receiving entity, to assure oversight of how the money was used. He remembers an initial phone call informing the Foundation about the money in July 2015, when he was told the money could be used for scholarships, and a visit with Wisconsin tennis coaches in October 2015, but there is no official record of any such conversations.

He learned years later that he was mistaken and that the money was actually under the purview of the System Trust, which is overseen by the Board of Regents.

“The Foundation says it’s not responsible because the money is sent over to the Trust, and the Trust says they’re not responsible because it started with the Foundation,” Coyle said. “We’re kind of in no man’s land.”