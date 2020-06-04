'Failed result of a flawed search process': UW faculty, students critical of president finalist

Though a state law requires the release of at least five finalists’ names for positions of public office, select System cases are exempt under a 2015 modification to the statute. Still, AAUP Madison president Timothy Yu said the choice to announce only one finalist is a break from tradition indicative of a concealed search.

Michael Grebe, chair of the search committee, responded to concerns by clarifying the search process at a Board of Regents meeting Thursday.

Following listening sessions held before the search, the committee started with a “large group of candidates,” which were recruited, nominated or self-nominated. The committee narrowed the group down into semifinalists — without a set number of people allowed to advance — who underwent multi-day interview sessions.

Though the committee was prepared to advance multiple finalists’ names for recommendation, Johnsen was the group’s unanimous favorite at the time, said Grebe, the Board of Regents vice president.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.