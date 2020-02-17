Madison Metropolitan School District officials had hoped to recommend a new K-5 literacy curriculum to the School Board this spring.

With new superintendent Matthew Gutiérrez starting in June and the lessons learned in reviewing the current system, the board has bumped the plan back a year.

“Next year at this time we want to have named something,” assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad said in a Feb. 7 interview. “We want to be able in this year to prepare people to receive the new materials, new materials that will be more rigorous and standards-aligned.

“We see this as an investment not only in our children… but also in our teachers as they hone their craft, as they learn about the reading research, and that informs their own practice as they stand in front of children every day.”

It’s the first time the district has updated its literacy curriculum since 2010. And it has a big hill to climb, with district reading scores below state averages, especially for minority students.

The 2018-19 state Forward Exam, given to students in grades 3 through 8, showed 35% of students scored proficient or advanced on the English Language Arts portion. For black students, it was 10.1% and for Hispanic students, 16%.

Those scores come amid a nationwide, and more recently statewide, push for using the Science of Reading to educate students at an early age. That includes the use of phonics — the understanding of the relationship between letters and sounds — and connecting that knowledge to text.

As detailed in an Isthmus article this spring, the district and state have, until now, focused on so-called “balanced literacy,” an approach that mixes foundational skills education and phonics with group and individual work on reading and word study. Kvistad said they’ve heard the push for more phonics education from teachers throughout the review process.

“We want explicit, structured phonics,” Kvistad said. “Our teachers are saying they want that.”

That still needs to be balanced with finding “high-quality read-alouds, high-quality texts that are actually at grade level,” she added.

“You can’t spend all of your time just in phonics every day,” she said. “It is also really important, in addition to phonics, to have high-quality reading materials at a child’s grade level.”

Officials are getting help from a third-party service called EdReports to find resources that meet MMSD's needs, including teacher-friendly materials, an embedded assessment system and a system that builds connections between school and home.

After choosing materials, district leaders will shift their focus to helping teachers with the implementation, something they’re already thinking about, said MMSD K-12 literacy coordinator Theresa Morateck.

“That training needs to happen with our teachers along the way... rebuilding that practice, that instructional knowledge, so that when you’re getting those materials, you understand why those materials are arranged how they are,” Morateck said.

Morateck and Kvistad stressed that they view this process as a special opportunity, including for Gutiérrez, “to join us in this work, to bring his own thinking and knowledge base around reading to this implementation process,” Kvistad said.

“It’s a great responsibility but it also is really exciting for a new superintendent to be involved in and for teachers to be involved in,” she said.

The year ahead in MMSD

District staff hope to appear before the School Board in November or December with a recommendation.

Once approved, Morateck said, they can begin to order materials and sign contracts with whatever vendor is chosen. Doing that in early spring 2021 would allow the first wave of teachers implementing the new materials to receive them before summer and begin planning.

“We want to be sure we can get the materials of our first, early implementers before the summer so that teachers have that opportunity,” Morateck said. “They can learn from them, they can start thinking about how to set up their classroom.”

That multi-year implementation process will be aided by a third party, Instructional Partners. District staff hope the process helps teachers understand how the curriculum’s “scope and sequence” work to build letter-to-sound relationships and phonemic awareness, Morateck said.

“(Reading is) not a natural act. It’s sequential, it has to be taught,” Kvistad said. “Teachers need to learn and understand the science behind that. We are, I think for the first time ever, talking about that explicitly and appreciate the state’s focus on that as well.”

Assessing how the new curriculum is working will be based on outcomes as well as feedback from staff and students through surveys and focus groups, Kvistad said.

“It is certainly more than student test scores,” she said. “The goal is to improve outcomes, just to be really clear, but there are all kinds of strategies along the way to assess how people feel about it and how implementation is going.”

They’re also emphasizing the need to find a curriculum that includes “formative assessments,” or those that can be used during the school year for teachers to redirect their work with specific students.

“The problem with some of these higher stakes, summative assessments is that you don’t get the results back for months,” Kvistad said. “The results aren’t very actionable. Teachers have been saying, and what we’re looking for, is something that has these formative assessments that help us to know children better.”

In addition to the assessments, staff are looking for materials that are culturally competent and can offer parents ideas for how to advance their children’s literacy skills at home.

The central office staff members are hopeful the plan can ease the burden on teachers who spend "hours on the internet trying to comb through and find” materials to help their students, while at the same time reflect instructional practices.

“We always say teachers should be spending their time teaching the children that are in front of them, looking at the data and adjusting instruction based on where children are at,” Kvistad said. “We don’t think it’s the best use of teachers' time to be seeking, far and wide, for materials or things that actually maybe haven’t been vetted.”

Push for science of reading, phonics

Last week, a new state advocacy group held a press conference at the Capitol calling on the state Department of Public Instruction, higher education institutions and school districts to move to using the science of reading.

The Wisconsin Call to Action for Reading Excellence, or WI-CARE, group has outlined five actions to improve reading scores across the state: leadership for the science of reading; training, coaching and resources for educators; support colleges of education in using the science of reading; improve the school report cards; and comply with state laws.

Members of the group speaking Feb. 12 emphasized that teachers who learn about the science will be excited to implement it in their classrooms.

“Our request is simple: We know what works, let’s start doing it,” said School District of Thorp superintendent John Humphries. “We don’t want any more money, no new mandates, no new requirements. We simply ask that Wisconsin starts teaching our children to read proficiently.”

The requests for DPI include creation of a cabinet-level DPI position, the assistant superintendent for reading science implementation; a new reading science implementation task force; and changes to state accountability report cards that would not allow schools to score “meet expectations” or “exceed expectations” without having at least 60% and 80% reading proficiency, respectively.

Additionally, the group calls for colleges of education to revise their instruction curricula based on the International Dyslexia Association knowledge and practice standards for teachers of reading.

While representatives said they were happy to see State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor address phonics directly during a recent speech, they want to see more detailed plans from DPI. Stanford Taylor announced “changes” in reading standards during Jan. 22 remarks at the Wisconsin State Education Convention.

“We believe, it is important that the role of explicit and systemic phonics is present in the teaching of foundational reading skills,” she said, according to her prepared remarks. “These changes will be reflected over the coming months in the supports and best practices we provide.”

A draft of new ELA standards published by DPI last month also updated phonological awareness and phonics education requirements.

Humphries said Feb. 12 moving to the science of reading could be key to the success of public schools in Wisconsin.

“In a time of vouchers and choice, this is how you compete for students; you offer the best programming possible,” he said.

