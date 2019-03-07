After Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced his decision to not file any criminal charges against a staff member at Whitehorse Middle School on Tuesday, the Madison Police Department released a redacted version of the police reports stemming from the Feb. 13 incident with a student.
Ozanne said the public narratives about the incident were based on incorrect information. Though many parts of the report are redacted, it paints varying accounts of what happened when Rob Mueller-Owens, a positive behavior coach, allegedly pushed an 11-year-old girl during an altercation in a classroom that spilled into the hallway.
Mikiea Price, the mother of the student, has said the investigation was unfair from the start, and alleged Ozanne made up his mind before MPD completed its investigation.
How did this incident start?
Sixth-grade teacher Barbara Pietz told investigators she called the office after a student had sprayed an air freshener in the classroom, after Pietz said she had a fragrance sensitivity that causes her eyes to water and have a cough. The student later came in after class had started and wouldn't sit in her assigned seat, according to Pietz, allegedly saying to her teacher, "I'm going to spray air freshener in your face. You need to leave me alone," when Pietz would not stop standing next to the student.
Tammy Gue, a special education assistant, then entered the room and tried to get the student to leave the classroom, but the girl did not and repeatedly swore. Gue told police she then called for Mueller-Owens to come to the classroom and address the situation.
What happened during the altercation?
Mueller-Owens arrived at the classroom and after standing at the door and motioning for the student to come into the hallway, he went inside after the student initially refused to leave. He asked Pietz to evacuate the classroom because he was concerned for the safety and security of the students, saying it was standard protocol to do so. The student then went out of the classroom but stood by the door and attempted to slam the door shut.
Mueller-Owens stopped the door from being shut and told police that the student began punching him. He told police that he attempted to protect himself by putting his hands up in front of his face. He said he used his body to move forward into the hallway. He told police that he never pushed, punched or hit the student. Mueller-Owens said he recalled feeling her braids between his fingers as he kept his hands up to block the student's punches, but that he never grabbed them or pulled them out.
Once the two, as well as Gue, were in the hallway, Mueller-Owens said he attempted to put the student in a bear hug so the student could not punch him as effectively. In that process, he lost his balance and they all fell to the ground. Mueller-Owens said the student had knocked off his glasses while she was punching him.
The incident was not the first time Mueller-Owens and the student had interacted that day. They had a discussion earlier in the day where it was clear to Mueller-Owens the student was not having a good day.
Mueller-Owens said he has worked in education for more than 30 years, and has been working in MMSD since 2000 in various roles. He stated that he felt his career was now over because he "took a risk" and that he wants the best for the student and her mother.
Police interviewed the student, though her statement is nearly 100-percent redacted. The student did go to UW Health, where staff took photographs of her head. She reported that two braids were ripped off during an incident with a teacher earlier in the week.
Were there witnesses? What about a video?
Police made contact with several witnesses, including other students who provided written statements. Pietz, the teacher who initially called for more support, said she had her back turned when the student, Gue and Mueller-Owens fell to the ground and that she had closed her door. A 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Madison student was in the classroom, as it was her first day of her teaching degree practicum.
A security camera from the other side of the hallway captured part of the altercation on film. MPD has not formally released the video yet, though several news outlets reported on a video that had been posted to Facebook that appears to match the description of the security camera video.
The blurry video appears to show the part of the incident where Mueller-Owens, the student and Gue enter the hallway and fall to the ground after crashing into the lockers.
"What I see is a man bull-rushing a child from out of the classroom and into the hallway and down to the floor," Mt. Zion Pastor Marcus Allen said of the official video, which he had seen before the decision was announced on Tuesday.
Gary Pihlaja, an MPD officer, wrote in his report that he was provided with a copy of the video on Feb. 19.
"The video shows one person with their back pointed toward the hallway lockers being pushed backwards out of a classroom by another person who is walking forward with their arms extended out in front of them," Phihlaja wrote. "The person who has their arms extended out appears to be a larger statured person and the person being pushed backward appears to be a smaller person."
Pihlaja said it appeared as though the student attempted to throw a punch in the video, but was pushed into the lockers by Mueller-Owens.
Is there training teachers go through to handle these situations?
Mueller-Owens completed a nonviolent crisis intervention course last year, as well as an Advanced Physical Hold-Supine training.
MMSD's use of restraint policy states that reasonable restraint may be used be school employees "when necessary to restrain, remove, or disarm students whose behavior presents a clear, present, and imminent risk to the physical safety of the student or others," and is only necessary "only when it is the least restrictive intervention feasible."
Only district employees who have received training on the use of restraint are allowed to engage in the restraint.
"I have been in several situations where students have kicked me, spit on me, broke my ankle, and I still did not conduct myself in that kind of manner," said Price, who is a special education assistant at MMSD. She said on Tuesday that she believes Mueller-Owens lost his cool and snapped.
Was Child Protective Services involved?
Allen said at a press conference Tuesday morning that Child Protective Services had to wrestle with police to make sure the investigation process was conducted justly, saying CPS was not initially called when the incident happened.
Price alleged that Ozanne had investigated her as if she was the perpetrator of abuse in the child's life.
The Dane County Department of Human Services refused to comply with Ozanne's request for CPS records regarding the minor and her family, saying they are only obligated to release records related to the caregiver at issue, who was Mueller-Owens.
"You have not provided any reason why you would be seeking reports related to the alleged victim and her family, nor in what way those records would be relevant to the current investigation. (The student's) parents are not the alleged maltreaters in this instance, and there is no viable reason for your office to be seeking records related to them," Eve Dorman, a department attorney, said in a letter. "Further, DCDHS rightfully expresses deep concern that releasing records related to the victim would have the unintended consequence of deterring others from reporting their own abuse or neglect out of fear that information about any prior contact with DCDHS might be released to law enforcement, the DA's office and, potentially, the public."
What's next?
MMSD is still reviewing the police reports while Mueller-Owens is on administrative leave. The district had previously said that Mueller-Owens would not return to Whitehorse, but it is unclear whether he violated any MMSD policies during the incident. Price said her daughter has returned to school.
The incident has prompted outrage from community members at the most recent Madison School Board meeting, and led to an open letter penned by Superintendent Jen Cheatham last week calling for more professional development for staff members and a hotline for students to report incidents of racism and discrimination. The School Board's next monthly meeting is on March 18.