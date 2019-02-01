Madison Metropolitan School District students resumed class on Friday, as the previous four days were cancelled because of snowstorms and cold temperatures. Coupled with a snow day MMSD called on Jan. 23, students have had five days off from school in the past two weeks due to bad weather. That adds up to a lot of lost instructional time.
What’s the policy on how many days students need to be in school during a given year?
Public school districts in Wisconsin have to meet the allotted minimum requirements for instruction time during a given school year, as laid out in state statutes. For kindergarten, that means 437 hours of direct instruction time. For grades one through six, students must have 1,050 hours of direct instruction time, while students in seventh through 12th grades must have at least 1,137 hours of direct instruction.
“Districts have great latitude in how they meet that requirement,” Tom McCarthy, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Instruction, said in a statement.
Essentially, it’s up to each individual district as to how they want to meet the hours requirements.
So what’s MMSD planning to do?
MMSD officials have said that all options are on the table right now to find ways to make up the lost time. The district is also waiting until closer to the end of winter to make final decisions on how to make up the closures.
“We know families make plans in advance and we will work to minimize the impact of this extraordinary week as much as possible,” said Rachel Strauch-Nelson, a spokeswoman for MMSD. “We will look at things like scheduled professional development days (when only staff are scheduled to come in at this point), or adding to the calendar either by days or minutes.”
Strauch-Nelson said MMSD hopes to not have any more closures, but they do realize it’s possible with more than a month of winter still left.
MMSD currently has staff-only days scheduled Feb. 8, March 18, April 26 and June 12. The last day of school is currently scheduled for June 11.