Expert cautions learning pods could worsen Madison's achievement gap

The spread of the coronavirus itself is also disproportionately affecting students of color. As Dane County sees a rise in the community spread of COVID-19 from the actions of young people, there remains an age and racial disparity in those who are most vulnerable to complications and death from the disease. Students are witnessing first-hand the devastation in their communities.

“We have chosen not to support laws and policies that support children, and in particular, don't support Black and brown children,” said Hafner. “We have chosen as a nation not to do that. And this is what happens when families who have resources use them in ways that on the outside look benign, but have these deleterious effects for years on families and students of color and their communities."

She advised white families who are concerned about racial disparities to consider their actions carefully.

“I think white families need to be very thoughtful in how we proceed," she said. "I am a white person, and I am mother. I have two very small children. And we all need to understand our choices will have an impact.”

