Education advocates say student loan ombudsman would reduce confusion, support borrowers

It remains uncertain how President Joe Biden will address the student loan debt crisis, but Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposals reflect notable steps toward more affordable higher education and centralized resources for borrowers in Wisconsin.
Evers applied key recommendations from last year’s state-led student debt task force in his budget recommendations last month, most notably the creation of an ombudsman’s office. It will fill one permanent, full-time position and create a borrower bill of rights.
But this centralized office was only one recommendation among many in the student debt task force’s report in August, led by Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. Blumenfeld said Evers’ other proposals, such as expanded tuition relief and minority retention grants, will all play a role in alleviating borrowers’ woes by addressing the root concern of college affordability.
“One of the things we heard time and time again was that people didn’t know where to turn to get trusted advice on their student debt,” Blumenfeld said. “This ombudsman can be the central, strategic resource in the office to create the roadmap to implement the other initiatives and also … make sure that Wisconsinites are able to avail any release and reform that comes out of the Biden administration.”
Average debt among borrowing college seniors in the U.S. more than doubled between 1996 to 2016, from $12,750 to $29,650, according to the report. The majority of debt is primarily in the hands of graduate student borrowers, with 64% of borrowers owing less than $10,000 and over a third owing less than $5,000.
The ombudsman’s office would be a clear point of contact for people to learn more about borrowing and repayment options, Blumenfeld said. DFI will oversee the borrower bill of rights, which will require that all loan services are licensed through the state, follow set standards of practice and fulfill regular reporting requirements.
Other states including Connecticut, Illinois and Colorado have already created borrower bills of rights.
Long-term college affordability
Madison Area Technical College prioritizes access to all students and has much lower tuition rates than four-year institutions, but students still often lack the resources to make the best financial aid and borrowing decisions, said Keyimani Alford, dean of student access and success. In fact, given the high percentage of first-generation students, Alford said it is even more urgent to provide them with necessary financial literacy support.
For instance, students often choose to take out loans when they don’t have to, because they are unaware that they may already be eligible for federal grant money. Alford said he often sees students making the wrong choices to fulfill temporary financial needs without budgeting or taking advantage of loan counseling.
“Students go through the process not truly comprehending what technically they’re signing their name on a dotted line for,” Alford said. “They don’t always know that college is for them … so we’re trying to help students from a holistic experience, from different lenses, in order to fit their needs."
For the 2019-2020 school year, 64% of financial aid students at MATC received federal loans, with an average of $5,602 borrowed. MATC started the year designing a simple budgeting tool in 2019 called My Financial 360 to provide a simple, full picture of students’ debt and expenses, and Alford said the ombudsman’s office would offer similar benefits on a state level.
“Knowing that this ombudsman’s office could partner with other institutions across the state to help support students and be able to point them in the right direction to get the same response and same information is going to help relieve all of the frustration that many students often have,” Alford said.
Evers’ budget also included over $36 million in new investments for the state’s technical college system.
For the UW System, Evers proposed expanding UW-Madison’s Bucky’s Tuition Promise program to all 13 campuses in the UW System. Through scholarships and grants, UW-Madison covers tuition and segregated fees for students with household adjusted gross incomes of $60,000 or less.
Fifty-seven percent of UW-Madison undergraduate students graduate without debt, said Shane Maloney, associate director for federal awards at the Office of Student Financial Aid.
“They’ll know what to expect knowing their tuition can be taken care of. That creates a sense of stability and financial planning for these students and their families,” Maloney said about the statewide tuition promise. “Maintaining similar or net cost over a year with their financial aid offers is just something that take a lot of burden off of the shoulders of parents and their families, specifically first-generation students.”
Of those who do borrow, UW-Madison’s average debt upon graduation is about $27,140, compared to over $29,000 across System schools. Nearly 70% of System students take out student loans, with consistently lower default rates than the national average.
Maloney also lauded loan forgiveness programs for specific groups, such as School of Education students who pledge to become Wisconsin teachers. Both the expanded tuition promise and loan forgiveness programs, which were recommended by the task force, are included in Evers’ budget.
But addressing the student loan crisis isn’t just about getting people through the door affordably: It also requires more students to actually finish college with a degree. Borrowers who are most likely to default on their loans are those who owe small amounts of $10,000 or less and have not completed their college degrees, according to the task force report.
JP Pfund, associate director for student loan servicing at the Office for Student Financial Aid, said urging people to return to school can be a worthy first step. A college education does ultimately result in more lifetime learnings, and Pfund said good financial literacy requires an understanding between “good” and “bad” debt: “We don’t want people to be afraid of school and debt. We have to find a balance.”
“We try to take a holistic approach when we talk to somebody that’s struggling: What’s going on in their lives? What are their goals and time frames?” Pfund said. “Once we know those answers, we can offer solutions. We have many solutions. The truth is, nobody should be defaulting.”
State vs. federal policies
About 90% of student debt in the United States is federal. President Joe Biden and Miguel Cordona, the newly confirmed secretary of education, are expected to take some steps toward student debt relief, though it is unclear just how much.
The $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package, passed last week, will also provide some relief to borrowers by ensuring loan forgiveness will not be taxed. Alford, the MATC dean, added that he is eager to see what the Biden administration proposes to simplify the federal FAFSA aid application and consolidate loan repayment options.
Though Blumenfeld said she sees “momentum” in Congress and the White House to alleviate the national issue, each state faces unique challenges in the meantime. Wisconsin has among the lowest FAFSA completion rates in the country at about 36%, and Blumenfeld said increased collaborations with nonprofit organizations and institutions of higher education are making the form within the state.
“Student debt is so pervasive that I don’t think we stand out particularly,” Blumenfeld said. “Every state is struggling with this.”
She added that it is too early to fully understand the COVID-19 pandemic’s repercussions on student borrowers. One suggestion in the task force report was to address drawbacks in federal relief legislation for borrowers.
“We’re really excited and hopeful that all parties can come together in a bipartisan way to support this, because wherever you live in Wisconsin, whatever party you’re affiliated with, people have a lot of student debt and are delaying their lives,” Blumenfeld said. “The financial stress that this is putting on people is really not in the best interest of anyone, so I’m really optimistic and hopeful that we can work together and find a solution.”