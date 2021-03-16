Education advocates say student loan ombudsman would reduce confusion, support borrowers

The $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package, passed last week, will also provide some relief to borrowers by ensuring loan forgiveness will not be taxed. Alford, the MATC dean, added that he is eager to see what the Biden administration proposes to simplify the federal FAFSA aid application and consolidate loan repayment options.

Though Blumenfeld said she sees “momentum” in Congress and the White House to alleviate the national issue, each state faces unique challenges in the meantime. Wisconsin has among the lowest FAFSA completion rates in the country at about 36%, and Blumenfeld said increased collaborations with nonprofit organizations and institutions of higher education are making the form within the state.

“Student debt is so pervasive that I don’t think we stand out particularly,” Blumenfeld said. “Every state is struggling with this.”

She added that it is too early to fully understand the COVID-19 pandemic’s repercussions on student borrowers. One suggestion in the task force report was to address drawbacks in federal relief legislation for borrowers.

“We’re really excited and hopeful that all parties can come together in a bipartisan way to support this, because wherever you live in Wisconsin, whatever party you’re affiliated with, people have a lot of student debt and are delaying their lives,” Blumenfeld said. “The financial stress that this is putting on people is really not in the best interest of anyone, so I’m really optimistic and hopeful that we can work together and find a solution.”

