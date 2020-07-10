Edgewood professors appeal eliminated positions, defend ethnic studies

'Very concerned about the program'

English and ethnic studies professor Huining Ouyang also said she was caught off-guard after receiving the notice in May. In her 21 years at Edgewood, she has served as director of the Center for Multicultural Education — which was founded in 2005 and housed in the ethnic studies program — and proposed the ethnic studies major, in addition to a minor, in 2012.

In May 2017, Ouyang declined to continue in her position after the then-dean of the School of Integrative Studies moved ethnic studies from the Center for Multicultural Education and reassigned her director role to a one-course release compensation. Ouyang said her work environment was “disrespectful and increasingly hostile,” and that she was concerned about the potential reduction in resources and visibility for the program.

“I don’t think the college gives enough emphasis or priority to these important programs and ethnic studies, especially if the college has been talking about diversity and inclusion,” Ouyang said. “I’m very concerned about the program, because what about the minor? What about the students who are still in it who have not graduated?”