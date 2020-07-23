Edgewood College reinstates terminated faculty following appeals process

In June, both the American Association of University Professors and Edgewood’s Academic Rank Committee, composed of elected faculty members, concluded that the college did not have “adequate cause” to fire the professors. It also did not meet the standards for financial exigency or discontinuation of an academic program, they said.

Following the process outlined in the faculty handbook, the case then went to the Board of Trustees, which communicated its decision to rescind the terminations to President Andrew Manion last week.

“I would hope that the institution and the Board learn from this episode and not make those kinds of terminations, in violations of standards and their own policies, in the future,” said Nick Fleisher, president of AAUP Wisconsin.

Keane wrote in the email, however, that the Board’s decision does not indicate agreement with the professors’ appeals, the AAUP’s definition of financial exigency or its findings that academic freedom is at risk at the college.