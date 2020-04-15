Edgewood College announces $500,000 fund for student pandemic relief

Edgewood College has established a $500,000 fund to offer students financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Beginning this week, students can apply for the Presidential Relief Fund, which will give up to $1,500 in three installments in May, June and July. The fund’s goal is to help students, many of whom hold service jobs at risk during the pandemic, return to school in the fall.
“We are fortunate to be able to offer a program that will provide some support for our students to help with basic needs like groceries, rent and unexpected expenses during this national and global health crisis,” said interim president Sister Mary Ellen Gevelinger in the release.
The private Dominican college is also offering prorated dining, housing and parking refunds for the remainder of the semester, which will hopefully be finalized before the end of the week. It has allowed students who are able to work remotely.
The money comes from the school’s reserves, said Lucy Keane, chair of the Board of Trustees. The full cost of the pandemic remains a moving target, Keane added — and though it is also unclear how much will be recovered through federal assistance, she said “we didn’t feel like we could make our students wait any longer to get the help that they needed.”
“When you think about transitioning from a life on campus to a life off of campus, it’s just things like paying for the internet, moving expenses and unforeseen expenses,” Keane said. “We wanted to try to really create a bridge for (students). The impetus is simple: We want them to come back to campus.”
One-hundred percent of Edgewood students rely on financial aid. Those in need of further assistance can also apply to a separate student emergency fund.
