Edgewood College announces $500,000 fund for student pandemic relief

Edgewood College has established a $500,000 fund to offer students financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Beginning this week, students can apply for the Presidential Relief Fund, which will give up to $1,500 in three installments in May, June and July. The fund’s goal is to help students, many of whom hold service jobs at risk during the pandemic, return to school in the fall.

“We are fortunate to be able to offer a program that will provide some support for our students to help with basic needs like groceries, rent and unexpected expenses during this national and global health crisis,” said interim president Sister Mary Ellen Gevelinger in the release.

The private Dominican college is also offering prorated dining, housing and parking refunds for the remainder of the semester, which will hopefully be finalized before the end of the week. It has allowed students who are able to work remotely.