East offers support for DECA students following camera incident; no update from police

East High School and Madison Metropolitan School District officials are offering support to the school’s DECA students as competition season approaches following the early December incident for which a staff member remains on administrative leave.
In December, as Isthmus first reported, students on a school-sponsored trip to Minneapolis found hidden cameras in their hotel room. They were there for the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) Central Region Leadership Conference.
Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Monday the department has “nothing public that we’re able to release at this time” related to the incident, including a timeline for the potential outcome of the investigation.
“Forensics take time and going through electronics takes time,” Elder said. “Our teams are working as diligently as they can. We look forward to being able to get this case brought to resolution.”
The Wisconsin State Journal and Isthmus reported the Wisconsin Department of Justice has joined the investigation.
You have free articles remaining.
Cottage Grove Police Chief Dan Layber confirmed in December his department helped execute a search warrant at a home there. Online property records indicate one of the teachers listed as a chaperone for the trip and his wife as the owners of a Cottage Grove home.
DECA is an organization for marketing and business students that promotes leadership development.
East principal Brendan Kearney sent a letter to DECA families Sunday before students returned to school following the holiday break. The letter outlines the supports the district has in place and emphasizes that the school wants to help students who want to continue to compete with the group to do so. The district conference event is this weekend at Sun Prairie High School.
“Though it would be completely understandable if any of your students should decline to participate, we do not want to deny the opportunity to those students who wish to, starting with the district event next weekend,” Kearney wrote. “Mr. (Joseph) Fanning has assumed responsibility for advising the group and East is working closely with Central Office staff to see that DECA students are supported in achieving their goals this year.”
Fanning was the other chaperone listed for the Minneapolis trip on the school’s web calendar.
Kearney also wrote that the district will provide support for students who need it, with student support staff checking in with those in DECA.
“We are also working closely with central office staff and with our community partners to ensure that your students have access to trauma-informed care should they need it,” Kearney wrote. “Our leadership and student services team will ensure that teachers continue to make any accommodations necessary for students who miss class time or coursework in order to access supports during these last few weeks of the semester.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.