East offers support for DECA students following camera incident; no update from police

Cottage Grove Police Chief Dan Layber confirmed in December his department helped execute a search warrant at a home there. Online property records indicate one of the teachers listed as a chaperone for the trip and his wife as the owners of a Cottage Grove home.

DECA is an organization for marketing and business students that promotes leadership development.

East principal Brendan Kearney sent a letter to DECA families Sunday before students returned to school following the holiday break. The letter outlines the supports the district has in place and emphasizes that the school wants to help students who want to continue to compete with the group to do so. The district conference event is this weekend at Sun Prairie High School.

“Though it would be completely understandable if any of your students should decline to participate, we do not want to deny the opportunity to those students who wish to, starting with the district event next weekend,” Kearney wrote. “Mr. (Joseph) Fanning has assumed responsibility for advising the group and East is working closely with Central Office staff to see that DECA students are supported in achieving their goals this year.”

Fanning was the other chaperone listed for the Minneapolis trip on the school’s web calendar.