East High School Principal Mike Hernandez will be the Madison Metropolitan School District’s new chief of high schools, according to a letter sent out to families Wednesday morning.
Hernandez, who first started at East four years ago after previously working as a principal at Sherman Middle School, will take on the role after chief of secondary schools Alex Fralin announced earlier this month that he would leave the district.
“I am excited about the new challenges, and look forward to working with staff across the city,” Hernandez wrote. “In my new role, I vow to keep the focus on equity, achievement, trust, and positive relationships.”
Hernandez will oversee the four main high schools, as well as Madison’s alternative high schools.
Hernandez said an interim principal for East will be announced in the coming days.
The East High vacancy follows other principal moves in Madison high schools in the past year. DeVon LaRosa was hired as the La Follette High School principal earlier this year following former principal Sean Storch’s decision to step down and join MMSD’s central office administration.
At Memorial High School, interim principal Matt Hendrickson was selected in April to fill the role permanently.
Nancy Hanks, the chief of elementary schools, also announced a decision to leave the district at the end of the summer.
Hernandez said he was proud of the progress made during his time at East and Sherman.
“It has been an incredible four years at East; I am grateful for my time here, and proud of the work we have accomplished,” Hernandez wrote. “I have learned so much from the dedicated staff and amazing students both at Sherman and East.”