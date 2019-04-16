Madison East High School Principal Michael Hernandez apologized in a letter to families Tuesday morning after comments made by a Madison Metropolitan School District official yesterday after an alleged sexual assault last week at the school.
Two 15-year-old boys were arrested last week after a girl said she was sexually assaulted inside a bathroom during after-school hours at East High School on April 10, according to police.
The girl, who is also 15 years old, reported the incident to East's school resource officer on Thursday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. One suspect was arrested Thursday night on a charge of second degree sexual assault of a child, while another was arrested Friday morning on the same charge.
In a story on Monday by WISC-TV/Channel3000.com, the Madison School District's head of security Joe Balles was quoted as saying "Our buildings are full of kids, and kids will be kids. As terrible and tragic as that incident sounds, I would just ask that people just be patient. Our schools are very safe but there are incidents that are going to happen from time to time."
Balles directed a request for comment on Tuesday to MMSD spokeswoman Rachel Strauch-Nelson. He said there was miscommunication in how he was quoted by WISC-TV.
Strauch-Nelson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Balles told WISC-TV that there were two security guards at East when the incident occurred. He also told the outlet that Hernandez and East's vice principal were looking into what happened to determine if any changes to security procedures need to be made.
"I apologize about statements that were made by the Head of Security last night in the news," Hernandez wrote. "Part of trauma sensitive schools is looking at the experiences students and staff have in our building that are traumatic or could trigger trauma responses."
Hernandez said the school is working with the Rape Crisis Center to problem solve and find a way forward for the community.
"There is no excuse for this type of behavior and we will do everything that we can to provide (a safe space for all in the community)," Hernandez wrote.