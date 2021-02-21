Eagle School seventh-grader Maya Jadhav wins at-home All-City Spelling Bee

This year’s group of Madison school spellers turned home offices, living rooms and kitchen tables into the battleground to become the city’s top speller.

In the late morning, the spellers logged into an online testing platform to take a combined spelling and vocabulary test made up of 50 questions. They had up to 30 minutes to complete the test, which was provided by Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Some of the words Maya listened to and had to correctly type included “Beethovenian,” an adjective relating to or characteristic of the famous composer, and “himation,” a type of ancient Greek clothing.

During a pre-bee ceremony over Zoom, spellers raised their right hands and pledged to not receive help for the at-home competition. The group of 27 spellers included one eighth-grader, three seventh-graders, six sixth-graders, 10 fifth-graders, six fourth-graders and one third-grader.

The spellers were introduced in the ceremony and asked as an icebreaker to say and spell their favorite words. For Molly Horowitz, a fifth-grader at Lincoln Elementary, her choice was fitting: “ortographobia,” the fear of misspelling words.

Chavez Elementary fifth-grade student Connor Krohn opted for “astronaut,” quickly adding he hopes to become one when he grows up.