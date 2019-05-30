Maya Jadhav, a fifth-grader at Fitchburg’s Eagle School, misspelled her first word in the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals.
After advancing to the finals as one of the nation's top 50 spellers, Maya was prompted to spell praseodymium, which is a yellowish-white metallic element, pronounced pra-zee-oh-di-mee-em. She spelled it "prasiodymium."
Maya was one of eight Wisconsin spellers to advance to the Scripps Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland. She had placed first in both the Madison All-City Spelling Bee and the Badger State Spelling Bee, both sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal.
Maya was the only Wisconsin speller to advance as one of the top 50 spellers after spelling two words correctly Wednesday and scoring high enough on a written portion of the bee.
This was her second time competing at the national bee and first time advancing to the finals.
